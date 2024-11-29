The Wildly Underrated Gorgeous Hilly City That's Often Called The San Francisco Of Switzerland
While Zurich and Geneva are large, well-known Swiss cities, Lausanne is a beautiful gem in the country. On Lake Geneva, surrounded by the Alps, Lausanne boasts outstanding museums, delicious restaurants, and some amazing skiing and hiking opportunities minutes away. Lausanne is known as the San Francisco of Switzerland, as it's built on three hills rising more than 1,800 feet from the lake's shoreline. Before planning your vacation to this city, you'll need to know some common mistakes to avoid on a trip to Switzerland.
In the southwest of the country, Lausanne is about 40 miles from the Geneva airport. Residents and visitors can take full advantage of its lakeside location, enjoying water-based activities like swimming, boating, and paddleboarding. It's lively and international, with youthful energy from a large student population. In addition, many global corporations and sports organizations are based in Lausanne, including the International Olympic Committee, which has its headquarters in this sporty lakeside gem. This city is also green in both senses of the word, as it is full of parks and sustainability initiatives.
What to do in Lausanne
In the lakefront area of the city, Ouchy, you can stroll a waterfront boardwalk, enjoy idyllic nature in a park, and visit the one-of-a-kind Olympic Museum. Honoring the centuries-old global sports competition, the museum displays torches, medals, and an enormous range of Olympic memorabilia. The vast collections range from ancient Greek athletic relics to today's sporting fashions and equipment.
After your visit, hop on a vintage Belle Epoque paddle steamboat for a relaxing lunch or dinner cruise on Lake Geneva. This unique fleet of boats was crafted in the early 20th century with details like figureheads covered in gold. Climbing up from the waterfront to the train station area, you can explore the Plateforme 10 arts district, where several museums showcase photography, fine art, sculpture, and design. For a more bucolic experience, head to the Hermitage Foundation, a mansion showcasing both regional and internationally acclaimed art surrounded by a farm and a park.
You can't leave Lausanne without visiting the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the Old Town. As the country's largest church, this Gothic masterpiece is known for its 7,000-pipe organ, rose window, and sculpture-adorned doorway. If you're in the area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., listen for the 600-year-old tradition of call of the night watchman every hour. Because the city is so hilly, it could be difficult for those with limited mobility to walk the streets, and the lake is often in view, adding to the city's picturesque appeal.
Lausanne's outdoor attractions and hotels
Parks cover 865 acres of Lausanne, a city that is working to protect its stunning setting by using renewable energy, promoting upcycling, and encouraging the use of public transportation. As part of the city's sustainability efforts, hotels give visitors free passes to ride its public transportation, which includes the world's steepest metro. Since it's such a hilly city, taking the metro will save you time and energy.
Getting out of Lausanne for active adventures is easy with the Alps as your playground. In warm weather, take a train ride to Sarraz and hike about 30 minutes through the forest to Tine de Conflen, where you can swim at the foot of a waterfall. In the winter, head to Leysin for skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. While in the country, you should also check out Vallemaggia, one of Switzerland's underrated outdoor playgrounds.
When deciding on a hotel, book a lake-facing room at the Beau-Rivage Palace in Ouchy. This celebrated hotel is an elegant 19th-century retreat for celebrities with a Guerlain Spa and a restaurant by Michelin star chef Anne-Sophie Pic. Château d'Ouchy is another magnificent lakeside hotel that's an iconic symbol of the city. Hôtel Angleterre & Résidence is a good choice for travelers with children due to its small playground, and the Carlton Lausanne Boutique Hotel is conveniently located within easy walking distance to both the lake and the city center. If you prefer a love-filled getaway, couples will swoon over these romantic destinations in Switzerland.