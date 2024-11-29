The Wildly Underrated Gorgeous Hilly City That's Often Called The San Francisco Of Switzerland

In the lakefront area of the city, Ouchy, you can stroll a waterfront boardwalk, enjoy idyllic nature in a park, and visit the one-of-a-kind Olympic Museum. Honoring the centuries-old global sports competition, the museum displays torches, medals, and an enormous range of Olympic memorabilia. The vast collections range from ancient Greek athletic relics to today's sporting fashions and equipment.

After your visit, hop on a vintage Belle Epoque paddle steamboat for a relaxing lunch or dinner cruise on Lake Geneva. This unique fleet of boats was crafted in the early 20th century with details like figureheads covered in gold. Climbing up from the waterfront to the train station area, you can explore the Plateforme 10 arts district, where several museums showcase photography, fine art, sculpture, and design. For a more bucolic experience, head to the Hermitage Foundation, a mansion showcasing both regional and internationally acclaimed art surrounded by a farm and a park.

You can't leave Lausanne without visiting the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the Old Town. As the country's largest church, this Gothic masterpiece is known for its 7,000-pipe organ, rose window, and sculpture-adorned doorway. If you're in the area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., listen for the 600-year-old tradition of call of the night watchman every hour. Because the city is so hilly, it could be difficult for those with limited mobility to walk the streets, and the lake is often in view, adding to the city's picturesque appeal.