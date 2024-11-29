The Popular European Country Regarded As One Of The Safest For Dining Out With Food Allergies

A big part of traveling is sampling the cuisine from other countries. If you don't eat meat, you may use travel pro Rick Steves' tips for vegetarians like filling up on breakfast and making sure your waiter understands your dietary restrictions. If you avoid all animal products, you may look up the best foodie destinations for vegans before booking your trip. But what if you have food allergies and can't eat ingredients like nuts, shellfish, or gluten? Like most people with food allergies, you likely fear accidentally consuming something that makes you sick. A bite of the wrong ingredient could sour your vacation at the very least, but at worst, food allergies can be fatal. Thankfully, dietary restrictions don't mean you need to stay stuck at home.

If you're looking to travel abroad, there is one destination that may be your best bet: England. In fact, the entire United Kingdom has something called Natasha's Law, which went into effect in 2021 and requires prepackaged foods to list all ingredients and clearly state common allergens. In addition, the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency stated in 2024 that retail and catering-sector food businesses must also list the allergens, and the staff has to receive food allergen training.

The 14 common allergens (in alphabetical order) include celery, cereals containing gluten, crustaceans, eggs, fish, lupin, milk, mollusks, mustard, peanuts, sesame, soybeans, sulphur dioxide, sulfites, and tree nuts. The regulations make eating out in England and the rest of the U.K. a lot less stressful for those with food restrictions. That said, while restaurants must alert you to allergens, either verbally or in writing, you're still responsible for asking for clarification or checking about any allergens that aren't included in the standard list of 14.