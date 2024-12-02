Enjoy Vineyards, Beaches, And Freshly Caught Seafood At This Affordable Turkish Island

At the climax of the Trojan War, when the wooden horse was being wheeled past the city walls, it was on Bozcaada that the Greek army hid and waited to strike. Outside of ancient poetics, the small Turkish island, strategically situated at the mouth of the Dardanelles, traded hands between almost every giant of antiquity. Alexander the Great claimed its shores, as did the Roman Empire. The westward bound Persian Empire and the Delian League also occupied the banks long before it exchanged hands between the Byzantines, the Republic of Venice, and the Ottoman Empire. Life has flourished on Bozcaada since prehistory, its hills inhabited since roughly 3000–2700 BC. Long home to legends, the Turkish island is today best known for its fertile vineyards, stretching sands, and fish plucked fresh from the Aegean.

While Greek ruins are scattered all along Turkey's breathtaking coastal cliffs, accessing this isolated island isn't as simple as flying straight into those shoreside hubs. There's no air link, you should travel instead by ferry from Geyikli Yükyeri Ferryboat Pier, which is around a 5-hour drive from Istanbul's urban bustle and crowds. Boats typically leave five times per day, but travelers should keep an eye on the schedule as it is prone to frequent adjustments. Visit during spring or autumn for more temperate climes, or during the summer if you plan to make the most of the sweltering Mediterranean sun.