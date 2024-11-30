One Of The World's Most Underrated Wine Regions Is Near The Andes In A Country Known For Great Food

The city of Mendoza sits the shadow of the Andean ridge that flanks the frontier between Argentina and Chile. From the mountains' sloping foothills to the edge of the westerly city, rows upon rows of grape vines run in orderly lines. More than 150,000 hectares of wine country surround Mendoza, providing 70% of all of the wine made in Argentina. The wide, wind-brisked avenues that navigate the city are lined with small bodegas serving up wine tastings, and many of the best vineyards are ever-poised to host visitors. They're accompanied by countless restaurants serving plates heaped high with Argentinian treats. Meat-heavy and rich, almost every Argentine classic seems primed to pair with a glass of local Malbec.

Despite boasting the world's best winery and a sprawling valley filled with world-class vineyards, the crowds don't flock to Mendoza in the same way that they do to California or the French countryside. Opting for this under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa, you'll encounter few fellow tourists. Book a tour to the boutique wineries or rent a bicycle and explore them on the small, bucolic laneways that run between. You'll be able to design your own route between a range of the more than 800 wineries around the city, which vary from the internationally acclaimed to the small and family-owned.