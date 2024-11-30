One Of The World's Most Underrated Wine Regions Is Near The Andes In A Country Known For Great Food
The city of Mendoza sits the shadow of the Andean ridge that flanks the frontier between Argentina and Chile. From the mountains' sloping foothills to the edge of the westerly city, rows upon rows of grape vines run in orderly lines. More than 150,000 hectares of wine country surround Mendoza, providing 70% of all of the wine made in Argentina. The wide, wind-brisked avenues that navigate the city are lined with small bodegas serving up wine tastings, and many of the best vineyards are ever-poised to host visitors. They're accompanied by countless restaurants serving plates heaped high with Argentinian treats. Meat-heavy and rich, almost every Argentine classic seems primed to pair with a glass of local Malbec.
Despite boasting the world's best winery and a sprawling valley filled with world-class vineyards, the crowds don't flock to Mendoza in the same way that they do to California or the French countryside. Opting for this under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa, you'll encounter few fellow tourists. Book a tour to the boutique wineries or rent a bicycle and explore them on the small, bucolic laneways that run between. You'll be able to design your own route between a range of the more than 800 wineries around the city, which vary from the internationally acclaimed to the small and family-owned.
Tour some of the world's best wineries in Mendoza
Mendoza's best vineyards are divided into five regions: the Uco Valley, Luján de Cuyo, San Rafael, Zona Este, and Maipú. Some are closer to the city than others. Some average a cheaper price point. Some are home to innovative techniques and others stick to the classics. Before planning your Mendoza route, consider carefully what you're looking for from your winery tour. Between the hundreds of bodegas on offer, you're bound to find the perfect fit.
One of most popular options for travelers is to rent a bicycle. Enjoy a leisurely two-wheel ride down bucolic unpaved lanes, lined by vines, winding along a bespoke tasting route. It's best to plan around the regions of Luján de Cuyo and the Uco Valley when touring on a bike. These regions are closer and easier to reach from the city, viticultural hubs with expansive views of the Andean horizon.
In the Uco Valley, make sure to include the high-altitude wines on offer at Zorzal, Zuccardi, which spent years at the top of the world's best winery lists, and the grand, mountain-backed Salentein Winery. In Luján de Cuyo and Maipú, a short spell from the city outskirts, prioritize the small-scale viticulturalists over the vast, internationally recognized estates. For a prime example, stop by Bodega Carmelo Patti, a family-owned operation creating world-class single varietals out of Carmelo's garage.
Explore Mendoza through its world-class culinary scene
When the Michelin guide finally graced Argentina with its honorific stars in 2024, Mendoza received four. Buenos Aires, the country's wildly underrated capital, only received three. The small city oft lost to the milieu of the mountains took the official crown as the country's food capital. It's easy to see why when you're tucking into traditional Tomaticán stew at Azafrán, or the eleven-step tasting menu at Brindillas.
If you prefer to get away from town and to instead dine amid the vines, head to Hacienda del Plata's verdant outdoor dining area. Settle in for seven courses, their menu designed to traverse Argentina's diverse regions through their distinct cuisines. Guests are treated to classic Argentine specialties – bubbling aged provoleta, chorizo croquettes, and perfectly pink rib eyes laden in Malbec chimichurri. Alternatively, head to Siete Fuegos, the Mendoza outpost of world-renowned chef Francis Mallmann. Named for the mode of cooking over successive different open-flames, their slow-grilled hunks of local meat are paired with boutique wines from their private vineyard. The restaurant is situated within the Vines Resort & Spa, one of the hotels around the world with the most luxurious pools, which offers guests 24-hour views of the Uco Valley and 1,500 acres of its flourishing vineyards.
If you prefer a truly authentic Argentinian experience, take your evening meal with the gauchos. Via Rancho el Jarillal, the free-ranging cowboys of the Pampas offer horseback tours over the valleys, culminating in an asado cooked open-air in the wilds of the Andean valley.