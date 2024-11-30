Explore Taiwan's History And Culture In This Underrated City Close To Awe-Inspiring Outdoors

Taiwan, one of the world's safest spots for solo travel, has become known for its vibrant and delicious capital, Taipei. Others flock to the country's spectacular hidden hot springs for their relaxing and healing powers. Away from these popular sites, it's easy for visitors to overlook Taichung, one of Taiwan's largest cities, located in the middle of the west coast.

Taichung is easily accessible from Taipei by the High Speed Rail (HSR) or bus. To explore Taichung's charming old district, we recommend staying near the Taichung Railway Station (not to be confused with the Taichung HSR station, which is farther from the city center). Once you're there, download the YouBike app to rent a ride — cycling is a cost-effective and enjoyable way to see the city, especially during the cooler months.

Be sure to take a selfie in front of the charming Old Taichung Train Station, a nostalgic Japanese brick building with Western influences. Miyahara, another colonial relic that once housed an ophthalmology clinic and the Taichung Health Bureau, is also worth a stop. Today, the building is home to arguably the best sweets shop in Taichung. You can sample and purchase delicious pineapple cakes and other Taiwanese pastries. This Instagram-worthy building has an equally stunning sister just down the street: the Fourth Credit Union building. The former bank has turned into a delightful ice cream parlor offering tantalizing flavors of frozen treats. We recommend a three-scoop sundae with all the trimmings. You can't go wrong with the seasonal fruit sorbet, especially when you pair it with dark chocolate and tea-flavored ice cream.