Explore Taiwan's History And Culture In This Underrated City Close To Awe-Inspiring Outdoors
Taiwan, one of the world's safest spots for solo travel, has become known for its vibrant and delicious capital, Taipei. Others flock to the country's spectacular hidden hot springs for their relaxing and healing powers. Away from these popular sites, it's easy for visitors to overlook Taichung, one of Taiwan's largest cities, located in the middle of the west coast.
Taichung is easily accessible from Taipei by the High Speed Rail (HSR) or bus. To explore Taichung's charming old district, we recommend staying near the Taichung Railway Station (not to be confused with the Taichung HSR station, which is farther from the city center). Once you're there, download the YouBike app to rent a ride — cycling is a cost-effective and enjoyable way to see the city, especially during the cooler months.
Be sure to take a selfie in front of the charming Old Taichung Train Station, a nostalgic Japanese brick building with Western influences. Miyahara, another colonial relic that once housed an ophthalmology clinic and the Taichung Health Bureau, is also worth a stop. Today, the building is home to arguably the best sweets shop in Taichung. You can sample and purchase delicious pineapple cakes and other Taiwanese pastries. This Instagram-worthy building has an equally stunning sister just down the street: the Fourth Credit Union building. The former bank has turned into a delightful ice cream parlor offering tantalizing flavors of frozen treats. We recommend a three-scoop sundae with all the trimmings. You can't go wrong with the seasonal fruit sorbet, especially when you pair it with dark chocolate and tea-flavored ice cream.
Explore the iconic Sun Moon Lake
Sun Moon Lake is the largest natural lake in Taiwan, tucked in the foothills of the jagged Central Mountain Range. Technically located in Nantou County, it is only a 1.5-hour bus ride from Taichung Train Station. The Indigenous Thao people were the earliest settlers of the area. According to folklore, the tribe discovered the lake while hunting a white deer, which led them to the glass-like body of water filled with fish and shrimp. Lalu Island divides the lake into two sections: one resembling a crescent moon and the other a sun, giving the lake its name. Though its calm turquoise water is inviting, swimming is banned, but stand-up paddling (SUP) is allowed in certain areas.
Renting a bike and cycling around the massive 1,977-acre lake is an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. Stop at Ci'en Pagoda and climb to the higher floors for a spectacular view of the sparkling waters. Time your visit so you reach Wenwu Temple at sunset and watch the magnificent orange disk disappear into the mountains. To experience the lake's misty romance first thing in the morning, spend a night at the budget Tanxiang Resort Hotel or the top-tier The Lalu.
If you still have energy after your excursion, head to one of the night markets in Taichung. Fengchia Market is the largest but far from the city center. Yizhong Street Night Market is famed for inexpensive, trendy clothes, and Hanxi Night Market is located in a parking lot with many food vendors and game stalls.
The best hiking and soaking in Taichung
Dakeng Scenic Area is a trail-filled hiking paradise within the Taichung Metro Area, located on the city's northern edge. Trails 6 through 10 are closer to the city and flatter, while trails 1 through 5 are nestled deeper in the valley and have steep hills. If you want to see monkeys, head to Uncle Guo Macaque Park, accessible from trail 4. Meanwhile, for stunning aerial views of Taichung, follow trail 9, a comfortable shaded trek leading to a lookout.
Heping District, located away from the city center, is a mountainous area in Taichung famous for hiking and hot springs. About a four-hour drive from the city, it is worth making the journey and spending a night there. Hike Mount Dongmao, an 8.7-mile hike, with the summit at 5,545 feet above sea level. Pack a hat and a picnic — parts of the trail are not shaded, and you will be ravenous once you reach the summit. Though the hike isn't easy, you'll be rewarded with an awe-inspiring view of the verdant mountains.
Finally, the Shaolai Trail in Guguan is a mile-long trail that passes through a suspension bridge and takes you to a viewing pavilion. It's a good warm-up before going into the nearby hot spring. Head to the Four Seasons Resort for its public hot spring. You will need to wear a bathing suit and a swimming cap. Alternatively, check out Utopia Holiday Resort, where you can rent a private bathing room. Cap off your Taiwanese adventures by heading to the underrated island of Lambai for the best beach vacation with sea turtles.