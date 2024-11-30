Arkansas' Oldest City Is A Riverside Gem Called The 'Christmas Capital' For Its Unmatched Festivity

While many people spend Christmas with family, the season is perfect for traveling to see how various cities celebrate the holiday. In the United States, every state has its own traditions. From one of California's best Christmas towns to the place where it's Christmas every day, aka the North Pole, travelers have many opportunities to share the magic.

But Arkansas should also be on this list. Specifically, the town of Batesville. Not only is Batesville the oldest city in the Natural State, but it also goes all-out for the holiday season.

Nestled in the northeastern region, Batesville is surrounded by natural beauty and wide-open spaces. So, if you're a fan of small-town Americana and want a unique, vibrant Christmas celebration, Batesville has it all. In fact, to locals, it's even known as the "Christmas Capital." Get your sleigh ready, and let's ride!