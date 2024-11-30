Arkansas' Oldest City Is A Riverside Gem Called The 'Christmas Capital' For Its Unmatched Festivity
While many people spend Christmas with family, the season is perfect for traveling to see how various cities celebrate the holiday. In the United States, every state has its own traditions. From one of California's best Christmas towns to the place where it's Christmas every day, aka the North Pole, travelers have many opportunities to share the magic.
But Arkansas should also be on this list. Specifically, the town of Batesville. Not only is Batesville the oldest city in the Natural State, but it also goes all-out for the holiday season.
Nestled in the northeastern region, Batesville is surrounded by natural beauty and wide-open spaces. So, if you're a fan of small-town Americana and want a unique, vibrant Christmas celebration, Batesville has it all. In fact, to locals, it's even known as the "Christmas Capital." Get your sleigh ready, and let's ride!
Why Batesville, Arkansas, is considered the Christmas Capital
Founded in 1821, Batesville is officially the oldest incorporated city in Arkansas. A big reason for the town's formation was its location next to the mighty White River. Not only is the site naturally gorgeous, but the river was also practical as a source of water and commerce. Today, Batesville sits at the cross-section of highways 25, 69, and 167, making it a crucial hub for this area of Arkansas.
But why is Batesville called the "Christmas Capital?" That's because the entire town transforms from Thanksgiving to New Year's into a winter wonderland. However, while there are lights and decorations throughout the city, the highest concentration of Christmas activities is located at Riverside Park. This place turns into White River Wonderland, which is full of attractions and activities that the whole family can enjoy.
In fact, the celebration is so immense that it brings tens of thousands of tourists every year. Although Batesville's population is only around 10,000, White River Wonderland brings almost 100,000 people to the region. With such massive crowds, if you want a quieter, more laid-back Christmas in Arkansas, you can check out the old-fashioned small town of Jasper instead.
What to expect when visiting Batesville during the holiday season
Although the entire town of Batesville celebrates Christmas, the best place to get in on the action is at the White River Wonderland. Admission is free, and if nothing else, you can marvel at the millions of bright lights throughout the area. So, if you're trying to share your memories on social media, you'll have many photo opportunities when you visit.
One unique way to experience Christmas in Batesville is to download the Insider's Pass. This mobile app enables you to build a customized trip through Batesville, from the Winter Wonderland to the Christmas tree lighting at Citizen's Bank in Pocket Park.
As far as activities go, one of the main attractions is a train ride that shows you most of the lights in the park. Admission is $6 for riders two and up, but you have to buy them at the event. Another option is the massive Ferris Wheel, which also costs $6 per rider (no age minimum). However, you can reserve your spot online and go to the front of the line, unlike the train. Finally, you can go ice skating ($6 per hour) or take selfies with Santa ($6 for three minutes). If you want to go further into town, you can watch Christmas movies at the historic Melba Theater.