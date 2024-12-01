A New Hampshire Town Renowned For Classic New England Charm Is A Year-Round Mountain Getaway
There's a reason why New Hampshire is considered America's safest state for a stress-free vacation. Full of idyllic small cities that blend historic charm with natural beauty and White Mountain towns with endless outdoor thrills, the East Coast state sparkles with a treasure trove of gems that are perfect for a peaceful retreat. While you can easily head to one of the more popular destinations, like Concord or Portsmouth to get your fill of classic New England charm, there's something to be said for the state's under-the-radar destinations.
Tucked into the gorgeous White Mountain National Forest, Jackson is brimming with historic inns, charming shops and eateries, and a wonderland of outdoor activities in its backyard. Choose your adventure by wandering through covered bridges, hiking, dining, or shopping the day away in one of New Hampshire's quaintest towns. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, family vacation, or solo adventure, Jackson is a classic New England destination that will make you swoon.
Adventures for all seasons in Jackson, New Hampshire
No matter what time of year you visit, Jackson offers something for everyone. During the colder months, hit the slopes at Black Mountain, the oldest ski resort in New England, featuring trails of all levels of difficulty. When the weather is warmer, there are miles of hiking trails to choose from in the area. For a moderately challenging hike, try the Eagle Mountain Trail, a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail up Eagle Mountain with sweeping scenic views at the summit.
For an urban hike, walk the 16A Loop in Jackson Village, which begins and ends at the romantic Honeymoon Bridge. Built in 1876, the classic red covered bridge is also known as the Kissing Bridge, earning its nickname from the tradition of couple's locking lips under it for good luck. While you're walking through the village, be sure to peruse its charming shops like the Ravenwood Curio Shoppe, a cornucopia of curiosities, whimsical gifts, and local art. Next to the bridge, step inside Flossie's General Store & Gift Emporium, a quaint locale with a country store feel.
Jackson's delicious dining and charming lodgings
When you've worked up an appetite, Jackson has an eclectic menu of restaurants to choose from. Enjoy Irish fare at the Shannon Door Irish Pub & Restaurant, where you can also catch live music four nights a week. For all-American dishes, head to Red Fox Bar & Grille, which boasts wood-fired pizzas and 17 handcrafted draught beers. If you're looking for a quick, casual bite, the J-Town Deli Country Store serves delicious breakfast sandwiches and burritos, and lunch deli favorites in a rustic locale.
If you're craving a one-stop-shop for dining and lodging, Jackson has a number of charming inns with on-site restaurants. Check into the Wildcat Inn, which features cozy rooms, a historic tavern serving country comfort food, and a rustic stage hosting some of the best live entertainment in New Hampshire. You can also nestle into the Christmas Farm Inn, a historic inn with guest rooms named after Christmas characters, a relaxing spa, and the festively-named Mistletoe Pub. For a magical retreat in the White Mountains, Jackson is the perfect place.