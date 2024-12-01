A New Hampshire Town Renowned For Classic New England Charm Is A Year-Round Mountain Getaway

There's a reason why New Hampshire is considered America's safest state for a stress-free vacation. Full of idyllic small cities that blend historic charm with natural beauty and White Mountain towns with endless outdoor thrills, the East Coast state sparkles with a treasure trove of gems that are perfect for a peaceful retreat. While you can easily head to one of the more popular destinations, like Concord or Portsmouth to get your fill of classic New England charm, there's something to be said for the state's under-the-radar destinations.

Tucked into the gorgeous White Mountain National Forest, Jackson is brimming with historic inns, charming shops and eateries, and a wonderland of outdoor activities in its backyard. Choose your adventure by wandering through covered bridges, hiking, dining, or shopping the day away in one of New Hampshire's quaintest towns. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, family vacation, or solo adventure, Jackson is a classic New England destination that will make you swoon.