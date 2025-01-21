One Of Italy's Most Underrated Coastal Towns Is A Day Trip From Rome With Seafood And Sun

Italy has something for everyone. You can find fantastic architecture, historical sites, and stunning art in every city, and you can get your fill of the great outdoors when you get into the Italian countryside. And when the weather is warm, Italy is the perfect place to enjoy the sunshine on one of its dozens of soft, golden beaches. If you're starting your Italian vacation in Rome, you can easily take a day or weekend trip to Sperlonga –– a gorgeous, white-washed town on the Italian coast that is famous for its food, and more importantly, its fabulous beaches.

Summer is one of the most popular times to visit the country, of course, but although Sperlonga is a popular spot (especially for locals), it's still an underrated beachy getaway. The medieval village is located in the Latina province, in the Lazio region of Italy, along the Tyrrhenian Sea. Since it's in the same region as Rome, it's conveniently located just over two hours driving south of the capital city. It's especially great to schedule a stop to Sperlonga if you're also planning to travel further south to Naples, which is just under two hours' driving south of the town. Although driving is generally faster, many people also opt to take the train to the nearby station in Sperlonga and then catch a bus or cab to the town. Sperlonga is an excellent place to explore and shop in the town, as well as visit the ruins of one of Roman Emperor Tiberius' palaces. But Sperlonga is best known for its glamorous beaches and traditional culinary delicacies.