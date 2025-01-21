One Of Italy's Most Underrated Coastal Towns Is A Day Trip From Rome With Seafood And Sun
Italy has something for everyone. You can find fantastic architecture, historical sites, and stunning art in every city, and you can get your fill of the great outdoors when you get into the Italian countryside. And when the weather is warm, Italy is the perfect place to enjoy the sunshine on one of its dozens of soft, golden beaches. If you're starting your Italian vacation in Rome, you can easily take a day or weekend trip to Sperlonga –– a gorgeous, white-washed town on the Italian coast that is famous for its food, and more importantly, its fabulous beaches.
Summer is one of the most popular times to visit the country, of course, but although Sperlonga is a popular spot (especially for locals), it's still an underrated beachy getaway. The medieval village is located in the Latina province, in the Lazio region of Italy, along the Tyrrhenian Sea. Since it's in the same region as Rome, it's conveniently located just over two hours driving south of the capital city. It's especially great to schedule a stop to Sperlonga if you're also planning to travel further south to Naples, which is just under two hours' driving south of the town. Although driving is generally faster, many people also opt to take the train to the nearby station in Sperlonga and then catch a bus or cab to the town. Sperlonga is an excellent place to explore and shop in the town, as well as visit the ruins of one of Roman Emperor Tiberius' palaces. But Sperlonga is best known for its glamorous beaches and traditional culinary delicacies.
Sperlonga has gorgeous beaches that can't be beat
Sperlonga is considered one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, and that's in no small part because of its beautiful beaches. The crystal clear water in Sperlonga has been awarded the international Blue Flag for its cleanliness and environmental friendliness. Keep in mind that even though Sperlonga isn't quite as well known as other beach areas in Italy, it can still get quite busy, and visiting the beach can also cost money for entry, as well as umbrellas and chairs. Most beach areas are managed by clubs or hotels in the area, although there is a public beach that is free if you're bringing your own equipment. But wherever you set yourself up for a beach day, you're bound to get plenty of warm sand and clear, gentle water to swim in.
Among the many beach areas to choose from, Lido Grotta dei Delfini and Lido Beluga are both easy to get to from the old town. Lido Grotta dei Delfini offers plenty of comfortable loungers and umbrellas, sports activities, and a children's area, while Lido Beluga also features canoe and pedal boat rentals and a convenient restaurant. If you're willing to go a little further down the beach, Lido Chimera is a private beach that is a little lesser-known but still offers the same beautiful views, relaxed beach atmosphere, and cool waters to swim in, as well as a shaded bar and snack area to get food while you're lounging in the sun. If you're looking for other beaches to visit in addition to Sperlonga, be sure to check out our guide on the best underrated beaches in Italy.
The food is fresh and local in Sperlonga
Of course, all that sunshine and ocean air can work up an appetite. Luckily, in addition to the stunning vistas, past travelers to Sperlonga also rave about the food. Naturally, since the town is right on the beach (and relatively close to foodie-favorite cities like Rome and Naples), you're practically guaranteed some excellent seafood. In addition to pizza and other classic Italian dishes, linguine vongole, a combination of pasta, clams, tomatoes, and garlic is one dish you're likely to see on many menus. If you're looking for a quicker meal, there are also many sandwich shops or places to try another local specialty, tiella, which is a pizza-like dish that is stuffed with all kinds of fillings like vegetables, meats, cheeses, and seafood.
There are plenty of places to find a great meal in Sperlonga, but two notable establishments for excellent food and drink that are recommended to travelers are Il Gorilla Cocktail Bar and Gli Archi. Il Gorilla usually serves coffee during the daytime but then transforms into the perfect place for a pre-dinner aperitivo at night –– complete with an adorable outdoor seating area so you can enjoy the warm weather. Gli Archi is a Michelin-starred fine-dining experience that offers mostly seafood dishes in a beautiful, historic space. Foodies should also take advantage of local food tours and wine tastings so they can get to try all the best flavors in town. If you're looking for more information about eating in Italy, take a look at our guide on Italian meals that every traveler should know about.