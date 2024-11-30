The Breathtaking Estonian Island Renowned For Spas, Folklore, And Uncrowded, Beautiful Beaches

It's not easy to escape the throngs of tourists who travel to Europe each year, unless you know where to go. Nowadays, more travelers are skipping France's southern wine region or Portugal's beaches and instead are visiting lesser known destinations to avoid the crowds. A destination that may not be top of most minds is the sparsely populated country of Estonia. Nestled between Latvia and Finland, and just a relatively short trip from the Russian cultural hotspot of Saint Petersburg, Estonia is one of Europe's last remaining hidden gems.

Almost all visitors to Estonia will start in Tallinn, one of the most underrated capital cities in all of Europe. Tallinn feels as if it's taken directly from a fable, especially the fairytale-like castle of Kadriorg Palace. But after spending some time in the capital, you will surely want to see what else Estonia has to offer.

One breathtaking option is the Estonian island of Saaremaa, a dreamy sanctuary filled with spas, beaches, and history. There are a few different ways to get to the island. The more scenic but lengthier option is to ferry from mainland Estonia. You can also take a bus from Tallinn and traverse the straits by bridges. Travelers short on time can fly directly from Tallinn to Kuressaare, Saaremaa's biggest town.