The Breathtaking Estonian Island Renowned For Spas, Folklore, And Uncrowded, Beautiful Beaches
It's not easy to escape the throngs of tourists who travel to Europe each year, unless you know where to go. Nowadays, more travelers are skipping France's southern wine region or Portugal's beaches and instead are visiting lesser known destinations to avoid the crowds. A destination that may not be top of most minds is the sparsely populated country of Estonia. Nestled between Latvia and Finland, and just a relatively short trip from the Russian cultural hotspot of Saint Petersburg, Estonia is one of Europe's last remaining hidden gems.
Almost all visitors to Estonia will start in Tallinn, one of the most underrated capital cities in all of Europe. Tallinn feels as if it's taken directly from a fable, especially the fairytale-like castle of Kadriorg Palace. But after spending some time in the capital, you will surely want to see what else Estonia has to offer.
One breathtaking option is the Estonian island of Saaremaa, a dreamy sanctuary filled with spas, beaches, and history. There are a few different ways to get to the island. The more scenic but lengthier option is to ferry from mainland Estonia. You can also take a bus from Tallinn and traverse the straits by bridges. Travelers short on time can fly directly from Tallinn to Kuressaare, Saaremaa's biggest town.
Castles, beaches, and cliffs on the Baltic Sea
Saaremaa is Estonia's largest island – 1,050 square miles — and home to roughly 30 thousand people. Kuressaare is a great branching off point with a number of worthy sites. Kuressaare Episcopal Castle is a picturesque, 14th-century fortress, with a museum dedicated to the history of the property and the island. When walking around town, be sure to check out its numerous art installations, like the statue of Suur Toll and Piret, two mythical figures in the lore of Saaremaa.
To truly explore the island, though, you will need to rent a car or hire a driver to take you around. If you're looking to relax on the beach, just a 15-minute drive from Kuressaare are Järve and Mändjala, both great beaches for sunbathing, paddle boarding, and other aquatic activities.
Nature lovers should head over to the Viidumäe Nature Reserve, a serene paradise where you can enjoy nature trails and experience the region's unique fauna and rare plant species. The reserve is also a popular place for birdwatching. Another can't-miss location is Panga Park, where you'll find the island's highest cliff and epic views of Saaremaa and the Baltic Sea.
Craters, windmills, mud baths in Saaremaa
One of the most impressive sights to see in Saaremaa is the Kaali järv Craters, a group of eight craters created by a splintered meteor that fell on the island thousands of years ago.
Another feature of the island are its iconic windmills. The Angla Windmill Park houses five of Estonia's best preserved windmills and a heritage center where you can get a firsthand glimpse into Estonia's past and traditions. After, head over to the site of the ancient Salme ship, which was discovered in 2008. The remains of two ships, along with the skeletons of seven deceased warriors, dates back to the 8th century and is considered Estonia's oldest shipwreck.
Saaremaa is famed for having the first mud baths in Estonia, so don't forget to pamper yourself when you visit. There are a number of spas in Kuressaare and around the island. The Grand Rose SPA Hotel, the Georg Ots Spa Hotel, and the Asa Spa Hotel all offer special treatments using the region's famous mud. If you're continuing your trip in northeastern Europe, consider heading to neighboring Finland. One underrated gem is Turku, Finland's oldest city that is renowned for its world-class art and cuisine.