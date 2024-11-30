New Orleans' Macabre Museum Is A Cultural Gem Perfect For Dark History Enthusiasts

If you're drawn to the supernatural or the paranormal, New Orleans, Louisiana, is undeniably the destination for you. From ghostly sightings to vampire tales, it's perhaps not an understatement to say that the veil is thin in The Big Easy. Then, of course, there's New Orlean's connection to voodoo. Although often thought of as black magic, this spiritual practice, which emerged as a result of the Transatlantic slave trade, is largely centered on the worshiper commemorating their ancestors. With that in mind, travelers who want to delve into the religion's origins in the Crescent City can do so at the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum.

This peculiar site is located in the French Quarter, near Bourbon Street, famed for being Louisiana's vibrant adult playground of unique entertainment. Established in 1972, the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum is filled with oddities, art, altars, historical items, voodoo dolls, animal bones, human skulls, and more. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as a cultural gem.

"This museum is a great way to spend an hour and learn about voodoo and associated traditions," another explained. "One takeaway is that movies and TV shows really exaggerate some negative aspects of this religion." Nevertheless, if you're a dark history enthusiast or if you're simply looking for an offbeat attraction during your time in NOLA, stop by the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum.