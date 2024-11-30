New Orleans' Macabre Museum Is A Cultural Gem Perfect For Dark History Enthusiasts
If you're drawn to the supernatural or the paranormal, New Orleans, Louisiana, is undeniably the destination for you. From ghostly sightings to vampire tales, it's perhaps not an understatement to say that the veil is thin in The Big Easy. Then, of course, there's New Orlean's connection to voodoo. Although often thought of as black magic, this spiritual practice, which emerged as a result of the Transatlantic slave trade, is largely centered on the worshiper commemorating their ancestors. With that in mind, travelers who want to delve into the religion's origins in the Crescent City can do so at the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum.
This peculiar site is located in the French Quarter, near Bourbon Street, famed for being Louisiana's vibrant adult playground of unique entertainment. Established in 1972, the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum is filled with oddities, art, altars, historical items, voodoo dolls, animal bones, human skulls, and more. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as a cultural gem.
"This museum is a great way to spend an hour and learn about voodoo and associated traditions," another explained. "One takeaway is that movies and TV shows really exaggerate some negative aspects of this religion." Nevertheless, if you're a dark history enthusiast or if you're simply looking for an offbeat attraction during your time in NOLA, stop by the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum.
Plan your visit to the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum
The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to its many displays, the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum features a gift shop that sells items, such as voodoo dolls and Gris-Gris bags, the later which is composed of various items meant to attract luck, money, success, among other things. Note that Tripadvisor and Yelp reviewers say that the museum is compact and does not take long to explore.
If you want to extend and enhance your experience, the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum does offer a two-hour guided museum and walking tour of the city. One notable stop on the itinerary is Marie Laveau's home, just a few minutes away from the museum. If you're unfamiliar with this name, Marie Laveau is an enigmatic 19th-century figure and arguably New Orleans most iconic voodoo practitioner. Tours are available daily. Admission and tour reservations can be purchased online.
If you are looking for more to do after your visit, there are other points of interest in the French Quarter less than a 10-minute walk away. This includes Jackson Square, home to St. Louis Cathedral, one of America's oldest that is a one-of-a-kind famous work of art. There's also Café Du Monde, known for its incredible beignets, a must-eat while in New Orleans.
More unusual attractions in New Orleans
The New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum is far from the only out-of-the-ordinary destination within the city. A morbid yet unforgettable activity is visiting New Orleans' cemeteries. There are several to choose from. Nonetheless, after your time at the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum, you might want to opt for St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 as this is where Marie Laveau is said to be buried. If this is something you're interested in, book a St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 Walking Tour. Unless you have family who are buried here, St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is off-limits to visitors who are not with a guided group.
A short walk away from the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum is the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum. This supposedly haunted site features macabre medical items, such as a leech jar, surgical instruments, and even voodoo potions. If you are a fan of vampires, head to the Old Ursuline Convent Museum. This structure dates back to the 1700s and is notorious for the story of the vampiric casket girls. However, keep in mind that the Old Ursuline Convent Museum does not focus on this lore but rather on Catholicism and New Orleans history. You'll also find a Museum of Death, which displays true crime memorabilia and more. As you can see, there are many unmissable things to do on a vacation in New Orleans.