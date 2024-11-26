'The World's Tallest Glass Tree' Is A Midwestern Holiday Favorite That Reaches New Heights In Art
The holidays are a time for connection, adventure, and traditions that warm the soul — and Williams Bay, Wisconsin, delivers an unforgettable seasonal experience. The charming lakeside town invites art lovers and Christmas enthusiasts to witness a holiday spectacle like no other: the creation of the world's tallest glass tree at the historical Yerkes Observatory. As the centerpiece of the region's largest winter festival, this dazzling display is accompanied by live glass-blowing demonstrations, a bustling winter market filled with local art and handmade treasures, and the undeniable magic of a community united in creativity. For those seeking to elevate their holiday season with a unique blend of artistry and festivity, this one-of-a-kind event is a destination worth traveling for, similar to spots like Nebraska's "Christmas City."
Yerkes Observatory, the proud host of the world's tallest glass tree, is a beacon of scientific discovery and architectural grandeur. Established in 1897 by the University of Chicago, this historical site is home to the world's largest refracting telescope and has played a pivotal role in astronomical breakthroughs, including the discovery of the Milky Way. Over the years, its storied halls have welcomed luminaries such as Albert Einstein, further cementing its legacy as the birthplace of modern astrophysics. With its awe-inspiring architecture and profound historical significance, Yerkes Observatory serves as an enchanting backdrop for a festival that seamlessly blends art, science, and community spirit. Proceeds from the event support community programming at the observatory, adding a deeper sense of purpose to this remarkable celebration.
Crafting a community masterpiece: the world's largest glass tree
Standing an awe-inspiring 36 feet tall, the world's tallest glass tree is a shimmering testament to artistry, community, and sustainability. Crafted from approximately 3,000 pounds of recycled glass donated by local residents, the tree embodies a remarkable blend of innovation and environmental consciousness. Master Glass Artist Jason Mack and Producer Rob Elliott — childhood friends of over 25 years — are the visionaries behind this dazzling installation, now in its fourth year. Using a technique known as "spun-glass," Mack melts the collected glass in a mobile furnace, meticulously shaping it onto a steel frame. Atop the tree sits a hand-blown, 5-foot star made of 36 delicate glass spikes, which grows in size each year as a nod to the evolving nature of the project.
"I also want to draw attention to the fact that glass is endlessly recyclable and far too often goes to the landfill due to the lack of local infrastructure," said Mack in a statement on the tree's website. The creators' ultimate vision — a year-round glass forest of plants, animals, and lakes crafted from post-consumer glass — aims to inspire awareness about the importance of recycling and sustainable practices, much like Thomas Dambo's fairytale forest installations built from recycled wood.
The roots of this extraordinary tree stretch back to 2009 when the first version stood just 12 feet tall. Over the years, the tree has grown in height, artistry, and impact, drawing over 20,000 visitors annually to marvel at its beauty. After the event, the tree's glass is removed and repurposed into 600 to 700 commemorative small trees, allowing attendees to take home a piece of this community-driven masterpiece.
Your guide to a magical holiday experience
The tree, however, is just the centerpiece of the festivities at Yerkes Observatory. Throughout the event, visitors can watch captivating live demonstrations of glass-blowing, woodworking, and steel sculpting — and even contribute their own touch to the towering glass tree. A bustling winter market offers handmade crafts, unique art pieces, and festive treats, perfect for holiday shopping. Guided tours inside the iconic observatory add another layer of wonder to the experience, merging science and art in a way few events can.
The six-day festival unfolds over two festive weekends, December 6 to 8 and December 13 to 15, with activities lighting up Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The grand finale, the highly anticipated "Star Topping Ceremony," is set for Sunday, December 15 at 4 p.m., when the radiant, hand-blown glass star is ceremoniously placed atop the dazzling 31-foot tree, completing this monumental work of art.
With admission priced at just $5 per person and free entry for children under 9, this family-friendly event is as accessible as it is enchanting. Convenient parking at Williams Bay High School, coupled with a heated trolley to Yerkes Observatory, ensures a seamless and cozy experience. Whether you're drawn to the dazzling artistry, inspired by the event's sustainability mission, or simply seeking a unique way to embrace the holiday spirit, this Midwestern celebration delivers something truly extraordinary. Just two hours away is Wisconsin's under-the-radar lake getaway that offers the perfect complement to your festive visit. Combining creativity, community, and the magic of the season, it's an unmissable destination that promises memories as radiant as the tree itself.