The Best Way To Avoid This Frustrating ATM Scam You May Encounter In Europe

If it's not a pickpocket or ATM scammer trying to get your cash, it might just be the ATM itself doing a little "legal" scamming. Euronet ATMs, which seem to pop up in every major European city despite being from Kansas, USA, are notorious for promoting dynamic currency conversion (DCC), a feature that lets you pay in your home currency instead of the local one. While it sounds convenient, DCC often saddles you with terrible exchange rates and can tack on a foreign transaction fee from your bank, turning a simple withdrawal into a money drain.

Travelers frequently report that Euronet ATMs make DCC the default, which means if you're not careful, you might accidentally opt in. And it's not just tourists noticing — even government officials have called out this subtle scam. "Consumers need to gain better knowledge about dynamic currency conversion and how expensive it really is. This can be a surcharge of 8-14 percent. It is a nuisance that tricks consumers into large sums each year," a former member of the European Parliament said in a debate, per Financial Times.

So when you're withdrawing cash, steer clear of Euronet ATMs if you can. If it's the only option, stay alert and decline DCC. As one Reddit user warned, "These [Euronet] machines are basically a scam, charging outrageous fees and offering terrible conversion rates. ... Instead, try and use local banks like Multibanco or others in the area. They usually offer much better rates and lower fees. But if you have no choice and need to use an Euronet ATM, make sure you select 'decline conversion' when prompted. This will ensure that your own bank handles the currency conversion, saving you from their sneaky tactics."