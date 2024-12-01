Lisbon's Creative Cocktail Scene Can Be Found At This Secret, Playful, And Innovative Bar

Milan may be known for its mouth-watering free bar food, but Lisbon's Mini Bar is certainly known for being both local and innovative. The bar prides itself on having an extensive wine list with Portuguese and international wines, as well as craft beers and an impressive cocktail menu of memorable classics, like the negroni or cosmopolitan, and creative, newer drinks.

The food menu is made up of several types of tapas, including seafood offerings like prawns and tuna belly, in addition to meat and vegetable dishes like beef tartare and olives. There is also a dessert menu with elegant treats to finish up your meal. For most of the week, the restaurant also features either live music or a DJ for dancing. To complement the creative menu, the bar's decor is similarly eclectic and playful, making Mini Bar a one-of-a-kind experience in Lisbon.

Although Mini Bar is definitely a great place to go at night, the Chiado neighborhood also has a lot to offer visitors during the day. Chiado is a trendy neighborhood that's full of cafés, restaurants, shops, and more, so you can easily spend an afternoon or early evening there before heading to Mini Bar for a late meal. Among the many attractions is a beautiful medieval Gothic cathedral, Convento do Carmo, and the ornate, 18th-century church, the Basílica dos Mártires. You can also find the opera house, the Teatro Nacional de São Carlo, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art. Just outside of Lisbon, you can also visit the historic Pena Palace, boasting one of the most unique designs in all of Europe.