Europe's Largest Surf Resort Is A Luxurious Escape With 'World-Class Lessons, Lodging, And Dining'
Seeking to perfect moves from takeoffs to cutbacks, seasoned surfers know there are plenty of destinations across Europe they can rely on for surging swells. Gravity-defying riders may head to the record-breaking waves of Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, or meander east to Basque Country, landing at the surfing hotspot Mundaka in Spain. Continuing across the border into France, barrel buffs might wax up their boards and take on the famous break at La Gravière.
Perhaps the chillier waters of Northern Europe might not be top of mind for surfing, but Scotland's serving up a burgeoning surf scene both on the coast, with gnarly breaks in the far north at Thurso, and in its countryside villages. If you had to reread that sentence, you're not alone. It's hard to believe that about 30 minutes inland — yes, inland — from Edinburgh, you'd find some of the best swells (and the largest wave pool in Europe) at the Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho.
Conquer the largest wave park in Europe
Sitting on 60 acres at the site of an old quarry — and costing more than $75 million (£60 million) to construct — Lost Shore Surf Resort opened its doors in November 2024. The resort is open year-round, creating a haven for surfers looking to hang ten during Great Britain's stormy winters when frigid, rough waters don't play nice. While the cove at Lost Shore may still be chilly, thick, plant-based wetsuits, boots, and gloves will keep you warm.
Precisely manufactured waves are broken down into color-coded ability categories, similar to ski slopes: beginner (green circle), improver (blue square), intermediate (red triangle), advanced (black diamond), and expert (double yellow diamond). During these sessions, riders will focus on different skills and face various wave types. Improvers can cruise on gentle, open-face waves, while experts will drop in on intense barrel waves. Knowing your category allows you to easily book a 60-minute wave session from the wave schedule. Sessions start at roughly $69 (£55) per adult and $57 (£45) per child. For the novice rider, put any reservations aside because you're in extremely capable hands. Sign up for a small group lesson with qualified coaches from the International Surfing Association (ISA). Lessons start at about $75 (£60) per adult and $63 (£50) per child.
Stay a night or two in Lost Shore's trendy digs
Lost Shore is keen on single-minded day-trippers stoked to surf, but it's also more than equipped to host out-of-town adventurers. The resort has a variety of Scandi-chic accommodations, ranging from trendy to luxurious waterfront pods and hilltop lodges. The waterfront lodges are self-catering and can fit up to four people in two bedrooms, consisting of a main bedroom and a bunk room. Larger groups or families may want to trek up to the stylish hilltop lodges that offer three or four bedrooms. Couples can cozy up in the tech-forward, teardrop-shaped pods down by the wave pool.
If you've spent the day wiping out on your board, Lost Shore also has a handful of wellness offerings to infuse small moments of relaxation into your stay. Settle in for a 60-minute Swedish massage, unwind with a 45-minute soak and massage for fatigued feet and legs, or sweat it out in a wood-fired sauna. And if you've burned through all your calories, refuel at the on-site restaurant, Canteen. It features rotating local guest kitchens like the pizza outpost Civerinos in Edinburgh, which conveniently has a location right off the city's iconic sightseeing walk, The Royal Mile.