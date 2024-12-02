Europe's Largest Surf Resort Is A Luxurious Escape With 'World-Class Lessons, Lodging, And Dining'

Seeking to perfect moves from takeoffs to cutbacks, seasoned surfers know there are plenty of destinations across Europe they can rely on for surging swells. Gravity-defying riders may head to the record-breaking waves of Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, or meander east to Basque Country, landing at the surfing hotspot Mundaka in Spain. Continuing across the border into France, barrel buffs might wax up their boards and take on the famous break at La Gravière.

Perhaps the chillier waters of Northern Europe might not be top of mind for surfing, but Scotland's serving up a burgeoning surf scene both on the coast, with gnarly breaks in the far north at Thurso, and in its countryside villages. If you had to reread that sentence, you're not alone. It's hard to believe that about 30 minutes inland — yes, inland — from Edinburgh, you'd find some of the best swells (and the largest wave pool in Europe) at the Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho.