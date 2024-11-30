Hidden In The Smokies Is Eastern America's Highest Lodge For A Rustic National Park Escape

Outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park gateway towns like Townsend and scenic drives like Tennessee's Foothills Parkway, one historical stay offers guests the chance to make lifelong memories. This incredible place is the one and only LeConte Lodge, eastern America's highest lodge destination situated just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Located in a gorgeous glade at an elevation of 6,400 feet (that's just 190 feet below Mount LeConte's peak), LeConte Lodge welcomes guests looking for an unforgettable vacation experience.

At LeConte Lodge, the magic is in the details. Your stay begins with a literal trek to the lodge. LeConte Lodge can only be accessed by hiking, as no roads make their way up to this high-elevation destination. Outdoorsy vacationers will love this opportunity to escape into the wilderness and focus on the region's lovely landscapes. Upon reaching the lodge, guests are greeted by log cabins and a family-style communal dining room that set the tone for a trip full of old-school hospitality and rustic charm.