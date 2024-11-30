Hidden In The Smokies Is Eastern America's Highest Lodge For A Rustic National Park Escape
Outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park gateway towns like Townsend and scenic drives like Tennessee's Foothills Parkway, one historical stay offers guests the chance to make lifelong memories. This incredible place is the one and only LeConte Lodge, eastern America's highest lodge destination situated just outside of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Located in a gorgeous glade at an elevation of 6,400 feet (that's just 190 feet below Mount LeConte's peak), LeConte Lodge welcomes guests looking for an unforgettable vacation experience.
At LeConte Lodge, the magic is in the details. Your stay begins with a literal trek to the lodge. LeConte Lodge can only be accessed by hiking, as no roads make their way up to this high-elevation destination. Outdoorsy vacationers will love this opportunity to escape into the wilderness and focus on the region's lovely landscapes. Upon reaching the lodge, guests are greeted by log cabins and a family-style communal dining room that set the tone for a trip full of old-school hospitality and rustic charm.
How to reach LeConte Lodge
The first hurdle to achieving a LeConte Lodge vacation isn't the hike — it's managing to snag a reservation at the beloved spot. Adored by many and only open for a season of around eight months every year, the lodge fills up fast and often requires guests to book a year in advance. Travelers seeking to visit the lodge sooner will want to call the property's reservation office and join the wait list to snap up any canceled reservations.
Once you've secured a reservation, you'll have to plan your hike to the lodge. First, make sure to wear your best vacation hiking gear. The trek to LeConte Lodge is no joke, and boots with good traction and features that can handle ice are highly recommended. Next, visitors must choose which trail to take. Six trails lead to LeConte: Alum Cave, The Boulevard, Rainbow Falls, Trillium Gap, Bullhead, and Brushy Mountain. Vacationers looking for the easiest trek may like the 6.7-mile Trillium Gap Trail, as it's less steep than other routes. Hikers seeking a challenge can opt for the shortest yet steepest trail, Alum Cave. For sightseers, scenic trails like Bullhead and Rainbow Falls provide excellent views.
What it's like staying at LeConte Lodge
Able to host a maximum of 60 guests at once, LeConte Lodge provides visitors with a cozy, rustic experience that perfectly suits the surrounding scenery. At LeConte, rustic means no showers, restrooms with flush toilets but no electricity, and llamas carrying in supplies. However, what the lodge lacks in sophisticated plumbing it more than makes up for in hearty meals, incredible views, and other unique perks.
Make the most of LeConte's stunning Smoky Mountain views by watching the sunrise at Myrtle Point, spending the day trekking local trails, and enjoying the sunset from a rocking chair. Whenever you need a warm drink, the lodge has you covered with hot chocolate and coffee. At breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the dining room serves up delicious meals to fuel your Smoky Mountain adventures. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free menus can be provided if requested at least one week before a guest's stay.
The lodge site also includes a gift shop. In addition to stocking many practical first-aid items and snacks, the shop sells adorable souvenirs to take home. Before your trip ends, consider buying one of the annual limited-edition LeConte Lodge T-shirts as a fun reminder of your vacation.