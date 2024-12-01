Near The Tropical Island Of Mauritius Is A Breathtaking Underwater Waterfall
Half the fun of travel is witnessing awe-inspiring geographical features — especially when they're sights you can't see anywhere else in the world. One such spectacular natural wonder can be found just off the coast of Africa, near the tropical island paradise of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Mauritius offers an idyllic, budget-friendly tropical vacation, and it is also home to endless natural delights. From coral reefs to diverse plants and wildlife, one of the island's most stunning sights is what appears to be a breathtaking underwater waterfall. This natural phenomenon is beautiful, fascinating, and scientifically intriguing.
Known for its pristine white-sand beaches and reputation as an affordable tropical vacation destination, Mauritius has as much to offer beneath the ocean's surface as it does on land. The island's underwater waterfall is located off its southwest shores, near the Le Morne Peninsula. The best way to view this phenomenon is from an elevated perspective. You can hike to the summit of Le Morne Brabant, take a helicopter ride, or book a private seaplane flight. From above, you can observe how the turquoise waters transition into deep blue and appear to cascade over a cliff into the ocean, mimicking a real waterfall.
What is Mauritius' underwater waterfall exactly?
As with other islands in the surrounding archipelago, Mauritius was formed through volcanic activity. It is surrounded by the Mascarene Plateau, a shallow submarine ridge shared with other nearby islands. This plateau creates the illusion of an underwater waterfall where the ocean floor drops dramatically — from 490 feet to more than 13,000 feet. Unlike a terrestrial waterfall, which features water falling downward in a vertical direction, the underwater version doesn't have any actual vertical flow and, therefore, cannot be classified as a waterfall despite its visual resemblance.
This dramatic visual is an optical illusion of the unique and naturally forming oceanic topography. The site's sudden drop-off, combined with the varying sunlight penetration levels, creates a gradient from light to dark blue, resembling a cascading waterfall. Adding to this mirage are sand and silt particles carried by powerful underwater currents. As these particles descend into the depths of the plateau, they enhance the effect, creating an appearance of water rushing downward. This rare phenomenon is a remarkable and dramatic geographical spectacle near Mauritius.
Explore other natural spectacles in Mauritius
Seeing the dramatic underwater waterfall inspires travelers to explore the other epic natural sites that Mauritius has to offer. Nearby, the Le Morne Peninsula is home to the Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Towering over 1,600 feet above its surroundings, the mountain offers a challenging but rewarding 4.1-mile hiking trail with panoramic views of the ocean, beaches, and tropical jungle surroundings. Hiring a guide provides deeper insight into the area's history, particularly its connection to slavery. It's best to begin the hike early in the morning to avoid crowds and the midday heat.
Another must-see natural site nearby is Black River Gorges National Park, located in the island's inland hills. With over 30 miles of trails through rainforest, gorges, and valleys, the park is home to impressive sights like Alexandra Falls and Black River Peak, the island's highest point. Birdwatchers can spot endemic species such as Mauritius kestrels, echo parakeets, and pink pigeons, while plant enthusiasts will appreciate the park's orchids and lush foliage. As one Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "Whether you're an avid hiker, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking solace in the wilderness, a visit to this national park is an unforgettable journey into Mauritius' natural heritage." Extend your Indian Ocean adventure by visiting the crowd-free forgotten island of Rodrigues, perfect for an off-the-beaten-path escape.