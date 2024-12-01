Near The Tropical Island Of Mauritius Is A Breathtaking Underwater Waterfall

Half the fun of travel is witnessing awe-inspiring geographical features — especially when they're sights you can't see anywhere else in the world. One such spectacular natural wonder can be found just off the coast of Africa, near the tropical island paradise of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Mauritius offers an idyllic, budget-friendly tropical vacation, and it is also home to endless natural delights. From coral reefs to diverse plants and wildlife, one of the island's most stunning sights is what appears to be a breathtaking underwater waterfall. This natural phenomenon is beautiful, fascinating, and scientifically intriguing.

Known for its pristine white-sand beaches and reputation as an affordable tropical vacation destination, Mauritius has as much to offer beneath the ocean's surface as it does on land. The island's underwater waterfall is located off its southwest shores, near the Le Morne Peninsula. The best way to view this phenomenon is from an elevated perspective. You can hike to the summit of Le Morne Brabant, take a helicopter ride, or book a private seaplane flight. From above, you can observe how the turquoise waters transition into deep blue and appear to cascade over a cliff into the ocean, mimicking a real waterfall.