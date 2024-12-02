Hugging Lake Michigan's Shores Is A Chicago Neighborhood Brimming With Antique Shops And Beaches
From Wrigleyville to Wicker Park, every neighborhood in the Windy City of Chicago is utterly unique, and deciding which one is right for your visit can take a little research. One of the most important factors in that decision might be its proximity to the lake. After all, Lake Michigan can affect everything from the seasonal temperature in the area to the variety of surrounding activity options. For those yearning to stay by the shore, one would be hard-pressed to find a more exciting up-and-coming area than Edgewater.
Located on the north side of the city, right by the coast, about 7 miles away from the thriving, trendy, and artsy neighborhood of Logan Square, Edgewater is a hidden gem among Chicago's lakeside neighborhoods. It boasts bountiful antique shops, international cuisine, a large theatre district, and plenty of natural amenities such as gorgeous beaches, large swaths of green space like Berger Park, and breathtaking views of Lake Michigan. Edgewater is also noteworthy for being one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago, being a particularly friendly part of town for the LGBTQ+ community. Though those winds off the lake can be awfully cold during certain times of the year, there are a plethora of heartwarming reasons to love this community.
Edgewater is home to some the city's loveliest beaches
Some of the most desirable and scenic beaches in all of Chicago can be found in Edgewater. Kathy Osterman Beach is generally regarded as one of the best in the city, boasting lovely views and more than enough room for families and singles to be near the water, especially during the week. While there might not be much street parking available nearby, most residents find their way there on foot and by bike, Uber, or public transit. Food vendors are conveniently located right by the shore, and sun chairs and umbrellas are available for rent. There is even a new restaurant right on Osterman Beach called Aura, serving dishes like ahi tuna tartare and lobster cake sliders. You'll also find a 2,750-square-foot LEED-certified comfort station equipped with restrooms, changing rooms, and Wi-Fi access.
For travelers truly looking for some privacy, a trip to the family-friendly and crowd-free Foster Avenue Beach might be in order. Smaller than most of the surrounding beaches, there is, however, ample parking, and the luxurious Lincoln Park is located right next to it. It is true that even Foster Avenue can get crowded (especially on holidays), and the beaches in Chicago and the businesses next to them are very seasonal due to the freezing cold winters. However, compared to the more densely crowded spots on Lake Michigan, like the Chicago tourist trap of North Avenue Beach, the coasts of Edgewater can feel like a private getaway.
The shops and theatres of Edgewater make it a thriving artistic community
One of the best ways to become acquainted with the history and culture of the area might be to check out its local antique stores, and Edgewater has some of the most renowned antique stores in the entire Midwest. Chicago's oldest and largest, Broadway Antique Market, is certainly worth a browse, housing two massive levels with an enormous collection of relics from the past, all priced very reasonably. Andy's Art Antiques & Oddities is another must-stop. Well-curated and LGBTQ+ owned, the shop is well known for its vintage collection and also, for prominently championing and displaying the work of local artists. Marie Q, a Yelp reviewer, said of Andy's stock, "stunning home décor items and blasts from the past that made me feel like I was in my grandmother's den again. ... you will certainly find something magical."
Lovers of the arts — especially the stage — will be in heaven in Edgewater, home to more than twenty theatre companies. You'll be treated to stage productions and comedy shows playing pretty much every night of the week! Companies like the Jackalope Theatre Company specialize in platforming diverse voices "that contribute to an expanding American culture and mythology." One of the top theatres to catch a classic stage production in Edgewater would be the Invictus Theatre Co., showing works from the likes of Shakespeare and Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Chicago's top talent. Whether looking for relaxing beach days or a vibrant artistic community, it's hard to beat the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago.