Hugging Lake Michigan's Shores Is A Chicago Neighborhood Brimming With Antique Shops And Beaches

From Wrigleyville to Wicker Park, every neighborhood in the Windy City of Chicago is utterly unique, and deciding which one is right for your visit can take a little research. One of the most important factors in that decision might be its proximity to the lake. After all, Lake Michigan can affect everything from the seasonal temperature in the area to the variety of surrounding activity options. For those yearning to stay by the shore, one would be hard-pressed to find a more exciting up-and-coming area than Edgewater.

Located on the north side of the city, right by the coast, about 7 miles away from the thriving, trendy, and artsy neighborhood of Logan Square, Edgewater is a hidden gem among Chicago's lakeside neighborhoods. It boasts bountiful antique shops, international cuisine, a large theatre district, and plenty of natural amenities such as gorgeous beaches, large swaths of green space like Berger Park, and breathtaking views of Lake Michigan. Edgewater is also noteworthy for being one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Chicago, being a particularly friendly part of town for the LGBTQ+ community. Though those winds off the lake can be awfully cold during certain times of the year, there are a plethora of heartwarming reasons to love this community.