America's Only Cryptozoology Museum Is An East Coast Attraction With Creatures And Unsolved Legends

Have you ever wondered about undiscovered species such as Yetis, Bigfoot, mermaids, and the Loch Ness Monster? At the International Cryptozoology Museum in Maine, you can dive into the world of the unknown and mysterious. Cryptozoology, the study of animals whose existence remains unverified by science, explores tales of fantastical creatures like the Kraken and Nessie, blurring the lines between myth and reality. While skeptics may question their legitimacy, the countless stories and cultural fascination surrounding these cryptids persist. At the heart of it all, the International Cryptozoology Museum seeks to educate, inform, and spark curiosity, sharing its extensive collection with visitors from around the globe. Fans of weird exhibitions might also enjoy a trip to Italy's Park of Monsters, which features a bizarre garden filled with unsettling sculptures that defy explanation.

Maine's cryptozoology museum was founded in 2003 by renowned researcher and cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, whose fascination with the unexplained has spanned decades. Coleman, an author of six books and a regular guest on television, has dedicated his life to uncovering the stories behind cryptids. In 2009, the museum found its permanent home in Portland, Maine, where it became a nonprofit organization in 2011. Known for its thriving arts scene and historic waterfront, Portland provides the perfect backdrop for this quirky, thought-provoking attraction. Over the years, Coleman has traveled far and wide, collecting artifacts and stories that now form the heart of the museum's one-of-a-kind exhibits.