America's Only Cryptozoology Museum Is An East Coast Attraction With Creatures And Unsolved Legends
Have you ever wondered about undiscovered species such as Yetis, Bigfoot, mermaids, and the Loch Ness Monster? At the International Cryptozoology Museum in Maine, you can dive into the world of the unknown and mysterious. Cryptozoology, the study of animals whose existence remains unverified by science, explores tales of fantastical creatures like the Kraken and Nessie, blurring the lines between myth and reality. While skeptics may question their legitimacy, the countless stories and cultural fascination surrounding these cryptids persist. At the heart of it all, the International Cryptozoology Museum seeks to educate, inform, and spark curiosity, sharing its extensive collection with visitors from around the globe. Fans of weird exhibitions might also enjoy a trip to Italy's Park of Monsters, which features a bizarre garden filled with unsettling sculptures that defy explanation.
Maine's cryptozoology museum was founded in 2003 by renowned researcher and cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, whose fascination with the unexplained has spanned decades. Coleman, an author of six books and a regular guest on television, has dedicated his life to uncovering the stories behind cryptids. In 2009, the museum found its permanent home in Portland, Maine, where it became a nonprofit organization in 2011. Known for its thriving arts scene and historic waterfront, Portland provides the perfect backdrop for this quirky, thought-provoking attraction. Over the years, Coleman has traveled far and wide, collecting artifacts and stories that now form the heart of the museum's one-of-a-kind exhibits.
The International Cryptozoology Museum
This unique museum houses an extensive collection of over 10,000 artifacts, each offering a glimpse into the mysterious world of cryptids. Among the exhibits are what researchers claim to be genuine hair samples from the Abominable Snowman and Bigfoot, as well as footprint casts, photographs, and even fecal matter allegedly from a small Yeti. Visitors will also encounter full-sized sculptures of legendary creatures, such as Bigfoot and the Feejee Mermaid, crafted to spark the imagination. One particularly fascinating exhibit is a detailed map highlighting the locations where these creatures are believed to roam — offering a speculative guide for aspiring cryptid hunters. For those inspired to seek their own adventures, a trip to the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Kentucky might be just the ticket, where enthusiasts can hike among the giants in this fairytale-like forest.
While some may raise an eyebrow at the idea of dedicating an entire museum to unverified species, history shows that today's scientific discoveries were often yesterday's myths. Once thought to be the stuff of sailors' tall tales, the colossal squid was only officially discovered in 1981. Similarly, animals like the Komodo dragon and the duck-billed platypus were initially dismissed as hoaxes. The museum leans into this history, challenging visitors to keep an open mind about what might yet be discovered.
Planning your visit to the International Cryptozoology Museum
The International Cryptozoology Museum is open year-round, seven days a week (except on major holidays), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Conveniently located less than 3 miles from Portland International Jetport, and less than half a mile from the nearest bus stop and the nearest train station, it's an accessible destination for both local and international visitors. Parking is readily available, and admission is reasonably priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Before you leave, don't forget to stop by the museum's gift shop, where you can find unique memorabilia, including cryptid-themed books, artwork, and collectibles to commemorate your visit.
Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, or simply someone curious about the unknown, the International Cryptozoology Museum offers an experience unlike any other. It's not just a celebration of folklore and legend but also an ode to human curiosity and the unrelenting desire to explore what lies beyond the horizon. In a world where much remains unexplored, this quirky Maine attraction dares you to imagine the possibilities — and maybe even believe in the extraordinary. Visitors might also want to explore this nearby coastal town, often called one of Maine's most underrated gems, for a relaxing escape from Portland's bustling crowds.