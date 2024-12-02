Hidden On The Nevada-Utah Border Is A 'Funky Little Town' That's An Uncrowded National Park Gateway

Baker sits at an elevation of 5,300 feet. But inside Great Basin National Park, you'll be treated to views of Wheeler Peak soaring over 13,000 feet into the sky. Aside from the Snake Range mountains scattered throughout the landscape, you'll find a wealth of rivers, meadows, and lakes within its boundaries. Hiking here is more relaxing than other national parks, as you won't bump into many other travelers.

Baker Creek Loop is a great choice for visitors — especially folks traveling from sea level. At less than 4 miles long and with under 1,000 feet of elevation gain, it's a moderately difficult hike that walks you through a lush forest of aspens and expansive meadows. Experienced hikers, meanwhile, can brave the 11-mile Baker Lake Trail. You'll climb over 2,500 feet during the journey, but with unspoiled views of Baker Lake as your reward, it's certainly worth the effort.

If you're not ready for an extensive hike, you can still enjoy breathtaking views of the region. The Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive is a twisting highway that slowly winds you up the Snake Range to the face of Wheeler Peak. Note that this highway closes seasonally, so check its status before heading out. You can also sign up for a ranger-guided tour of Lehman Caves — the longest cave system in the state. Tickets can sell out fast, making it important to reserve a spot well in advance of your trip.