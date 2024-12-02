Hidden On The Nevada-Utah Border Is A 'Funky Little Town' That's An Uncrowded National Park Gateway
Las Vegas and its neon signs might steal the spotlight, but Nevada is home to more than just glitz and glamor. Along with the underrated fiery vistas of Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada is also home to the rarely visited Great Basin National Park. Sitting just a few miles from the Utah border, it's tucked deep in the Nevada desert, with just a handful of nearby towns. Baker is the best gateway to this natural paradise — it's a shockingly small town with a population of less than 30 people, but it's also where you'll find the Visitor Center to this serene (and underpopulated) national park.
Don't expect to find much in Baker. Aside from the Stargazer Inn & Bristlecone General Store, amenities are extremely limited. But what it lacks in creature comforts, Baker makes up for with its stunning natural setting and laidback atmosphere. With only 140,000 tourists visiting Great Basin National Park each year, you'll find the streets of Baker to be soothingly quiet compared to the bustling streets of Las Vegas four hours south. There's also ample opportunity to get out and enjoy nature beyond the national park, with several great hiking spots and a scenic highway just a short drive from this funky little town.
Explore the underrated Great Basin National Park
Baker sits at an elevation of 5,300 feet. But inside Great Basin National Park, you'll be treated to views of Wheeler Peak soaring over 13,000 feet into the sky. Aside from the Snake Range mountains scattered throughout the landscape, you'll find a wealth of rivers, meadows, and lakes within its boundaries. Hiking here is more relaxing than other national parks, as you won't bump into many other travelers.
Baker Creek Loop is a great choice for visitors — especially folks traveling from sea level. At less than 4 miles long and with under 1,000 feet of elevation gain, it's a moderately difficult hike that walks you through a lush forest of aspens and expansive meadows. Experienced hikers, meanwhile, can brave the 11-mile Baker Lake Trail. You'll climb over 2,500 feet during the journey, but with unspoiled views of Baker Lake as your reward, it's certainly worth the effort.
If you're not ready for an extensive hike, you can still enjoy breathtaking views of the region. The Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive is a twisting highway that slowly winds you up the Snake Range to the face of Wheeler Peak. Note that this highway closes seasonally, so check its status before heading out. You can also sign up for a ranger-guided tour of Lehman Caves — the longest cave system in the state. Tickets can sell out fast, making it important to reserve a spot well in advance of your trip.
Other adventures near Baker
Great Basin National Park is undoubtedly the highlight of Baker, but there are plenty of other adventures within driving distance of this tiny town. In fact, Baker is an ideal place to jump on the Loneliest Road in America — Highway 50. It runs the width of Nevada all the way west to Carson City, spanning over 300 miles.
You won't find much here beyond wide open spaces, so be sure to pack accordingly, as it's possible to go long stretches without seeing another traveler. You will, however, find plenty of opportunities to hike, bike, or camp as you cruise across the barren landscape. You might also encounter some ghost towns, though none are quite as well preserved as the underrated ghost town of Goldfield down south. If you do manage to make the full drive out west, be sure to check out a hidden geyser off Route 34 in western Nevada.
The Baker Archaeological Site is located slightly north of town, and here, you'll find the ruins of a Fremont Indian village. Estimated to have been built around 1220 CE, it contains several pit houses and a large main house, along with various granaries. Excavated in 1994 by Brigham Young University, it's now run by the Bureau of Land Management and is open to visitors. The site is located conveniently close to town, so consider checking it out before jumping onto Highway 50.