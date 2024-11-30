Wisconsin's Award-Winning Lakeside Resort Promises A Chic, Year-Round Idyllic Getaway

The lakefront beauty and charm of the Midwest lies along Delavan Lake in Delavan, Wisconsin, where a top resort destination is setting itself apart from the rest. Highlighted for its excellence by its customers and named the Best Hotel/Resort to Work For in the Lake Geneva area by its employees, Lake Lawn Resort delivers lakeside luxury on every level. And you don't even need to travel across an ocean to get there — it's in Southern Wisconsin, a mere hour's drive away from the views and brews of Milwaukee. Lake Lawn Resort offers over 2 miles of lakefront luxury and is situated next to neighboring Lake Geneva.

There's plenty to admire about Lawn Lake. The resort's three pools and endless water sports activities will keep you cool and refreshed during your stay. Majestic Oaks Golf Course wraps around the lake, creating breathtaking vistas around every corner. With lavish lakeside rooms, decadent king suites, and homes available for rent on the property, Lake Lawn Resort is an undisputed landmark of luxury available to any group of travelers year-round.