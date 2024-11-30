Wisconsin's Award-Winning Lakeside Resort Promises A Chic, Year-Round Idyllic Getaway
The lakefront beauty and charm of the Midwest lies along Delavan Lake in Delavan, Wisconsin, where a top resort destination is setting itself apart from the rest. Highlighted for its excellence by its customers and named the Best Hotel/Resort to Work For in the Lake Geneva area by its employees, Lake Lawn Resort delivers lakeside luxury on every level. And you don't even need to travel across an ocean to get there — it's in Southern Wisconsin, a mere hour's drive away from the views and brews of Milwaukee. Lake Lawn Resort offers over 2 miles of lakefront luxury and is situated next to neighboring Lake Geneva.
There's plenty to admire about Lawn Lake. The resort's three pools and endless water sports activities will keep you cool and refreshed during your stay. Majestic Oaks Golf Course wraps around the lake, creating breathtaking vistas around every corner. With lavish lakeside rooms, decadent king suites, and homes available for rent on the property, Lake Lawn Resort is an undisputed landmark of luxury available to any group of travelers year-round.
Summer fun on Delavan Lake for all types of adventurers
Warm summer days spent on the lake are never wasted at Lake Lawn Resort, which offers a variety of water sports and lakeside activities at any speed or skill level. Speedboats and wave runners are available for rent for the thrill seekers; or if it's leisure on the water you're after, the resort offers paddle boats, paddleboards, and kayaks to glide down the shorelines of the property.
Golfers will admire playing 18 holes at the Majestic Oaks course, which has over 100 years of history. Its setting between tall oak trees and the shoreline of Delavan Lake paired with deep bunkers and subtle undulation makes for an adequate challenge for all skill levels. Unwind your lake day by renting a tritoon or powerboat for a private excursion on the lake or a tour before dining at one of Lake Lawn's lakeside dining retreats. The resort's signature dining experience at the award-winning 1878 on the Lake showcases local and seasonal ingredients in a refined lakeside dining setting with panoramic videos of the water.
Lake Lawn also boasts winter lodging and igloo dining
Lake Lawn Resort is not only a warm weather destination, but it's also a comfy and cozy abode during the coldest of winter months in Wisconsin. Those looking for a serene American spa getaway should visit the Calladora Spa, which is open year-round and features a eucalyptus steam room. The resort's Timber Indoor Pool and Hot Tub offer temperature-controlled resort amenities for the whole family all year round. The unique atrium-style building allows for sunlight and warmth during any month of the year.
Winter guests can warm up by the lobby fireplace and prepare for a winter dining experience with igloo dining. The "igloos" are actually plastic geometric bubble-shaped tents, and they're found at many resorts around the world. Lake Lawn Resort's winter igloo dining experiences are a perfect way to enjoy the winter chill alongside good food and good company, though advance reservations are strongly recommended. The experience is paired with seasonal cocktails, a chef-crafted menu, and cozy winter snacks like a Hot Chocolate S'mores board. With so much to experience at any time of the year, Lake Lawn Resort doubles as both a summer oasis and wintertime lodge for travelers of all kinds. And if you're splitting the difference between summer and winter and visiting Wisconsin in the autumn, make sure to take advantage of the gorgeous trees by going on a scenic fall foliage drive in the state.