Situated Between New Orleans And Lafayette Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Louisiana Foodie City
New Orleans is world-famous for its food scene. Thanks to its incredible blend of cultural influences and its laid-back, offbeat, uninhibited attitude, New Orleans is a dream for foodies and one of the best American cities for tourism in general. But while the jazz, voodoo, and history of The Big Easy draw crowds, there are numerous of other fascinating spots nearby to explore.
Thibodaux is one of Louisiana's towns worth visiting for authentic Cajun culture. Situated in southern Louisiana, on the banks of Bayou Lafourche, it is right in the heart of Cajun Country and Acadania. It is one of the best places in Louisiana to immerse yourself in the rich, vibrant culture of the Acadians. Plus, Thibodaux has some of the best food in the state of Louisiana, if not the entire country.
Gumbo, BBQ, and 'the Holy Trinity'
There are many underrated foodie destinations in America, and Thibodaux is one of them because of its Cajun cuisine. Cajun cooking takes inspiration from classic French and European practices and blends that with Native American and West African influences. It is full of rustic, hearty dishes that favor locally sourced ingredients and simple techniques, most of which use a base of the 'Holy Trinity' — onions, celery, and green bell peppers.
Gumbo is probably the most famous dish in Cajun cuisine, and there are plenty of spots in Thibodaux where you can fill up on this rich okra stew. Off The Hook is an unfussy, buzzy joint near the center of town that serves up huge bowls of steaming chicken, sausage, and seafood gumbos, alongside giant po-boys, fried catfish, and cornmeal hush puppies. If your tastes run in a more refined direction, get a table at Fremin's, a gorgeous little eatery in a brick-lined space, a block away from the bayou. This upmarket establishment puts a sophisticated twist on Cajun classics, with dishes like smoked duck and andouille gumbo, chair de crabe St. James, and veal marsala.
Certainly, it wouldn't be a Southern food experience without a little barbecue. There are many joints in Thibodaux for ribs and brisket, but Big Mike's BBQ Smokehouse is the place for true aficionados. From huge pit plates groaning with pulled pork and turkey to crawfish boudin, you are guaranteed not to leave hungry.
Bayou adventures and historic plantations
While food might be the main reason to visit Thibodaux, there are tons of things to do in and around the town besides eating. Being near the bayou means nature lovers can go deep into the Lafourche Parish wetlands by taking an airboat or swamp tour. You'll get the chance to see gators, snapping turtles, blue herons, and pelicans, as well as a host of other birds and animals that call the marshlands home.
Thibodaux also has a number of cultural sites to enjoy. The town is surrounded by plantations, which offer a glimpse into the complex history of Louisiana. The E.D. White Historic Site is where you can go to learn about slavery, sugar, and the indigenous Chitimacha Indians. Also, you can visit the Bayou Country Children's Museum and the Laurel Valley Village for insight into what Louisiana life was like in the past. Finally, check out the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center to understand how French and Acadian traditions make Cajun culture what it is today.