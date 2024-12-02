Situated Between New Orleans And Lafayette Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Louisiana Foodie City

There are many underrated foodie destinations in America, and Thibodaux is one of them because of its Cajun cuisine. Cajun cooking takes inspiration from classic French and European practices and blends that with Native American and West African influences. It is full of rustic, hearty dishes that favor locally sourced ingredients and simple techniques, most of which use a base of the 'Holy Trinity' — onions, celery, and green bell peppers.

Gumbo is probably the most famous dish in Cajun cuisine, and there are plenty of spots in Thibodaux where you can fill up on this rich okra stew. Off The Hook is an unfussy, buzzy joint near the center of town that serves up huge bowls of steaming chicken, sausage, and seafood gumbos, alongside giant po-boys, fried catfish, and cornmeal hush puppies. If your tastes run in a more refined direction, get a table at Fremin's, a gorgeous little eatery in a brick-lined space, a block away from the bayou. This upmarket establishment puts a sophisticated twist on Cajun classics, with dishes like smoked duck and andouille gumbo, chair de crabe St. James, and veal marsala.

Certainly, it wouldn't be a Southern food experience without a little barbecue. There are many joints in Thibodaux for ribs and brisket, but Big Mike's BBQ Smokehouse is the place for true aficionados. From huge pit plates groaning with pulled pork and turkey to crawfish boudin, you are guaranteed not to leave hungry.