Hawaii's Most Iconic Secret Waterfall Requires A Breathtaking Hike And Paddle Through A Jungle
Embark on an extraordinary adventure through picturesque beaches on Kauai's east coast to reach the secret Uluwehi Falls. The Hawaiian island's forest and rivers can be explored during a half-day journey to the captivating falls, with this 6-mile out-and-back hike ranked "Moderate" on AllTrails and requiring hikers to kayak the first 1.8 miles to reach the starting point. Tourists can rent kayaks, choose to go on a guided tour, or navigate the terrain alone, though it's recommended to use AllTrails or another hiking app of your choice to stay safe.
After paddling across the Wailua River, hikers can dock their kayaks and wander around the Kamokila Hawaiian Village before beginning their trek to the Secret Falls. Spend your day eating lunch at the waterfall or jump in for a refreshing dip before heading back. The trail is open year-round and is always busy with people, as it's a popular fishing and swimming area for locals and tourists alike.
Everything you need to know about Uluwehi Falls
If you're looking to hike this not-so-secret trail to Secret Falls, it takes people around three to five hours, and can be done with a tour guide or self-guided. Those wanting a guided tour can book through Hawaii Tours, Get Your Guide, or Viator. Tours range from $100-$150 per person, and include a guide and kayak rentals. Hikers seeking a self-guided option can use AllTrails to navigate their way.
It's always important to check the weather beforehand, especially if you're going during the rainy season, which runs from November to March. If it's raining, experts advise going on a different day, especially since you need to kayak to get to the waterfall. Normal sneakers will be fine, but previous hikers have noted that walking to the waterfall can get muddy at times, so it may be best to bring a backup pair of shoes.
As with all hikes, it's essential for tourists to respect nature and leave things how they found them. Be sure not to litter, and pick up any trash you may have found.
Other Kauai hikes
Kauai is packed with jaw-dropping hikes and movie-like scenery. The most famous is the Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park. The Kalalau Trail along the Nā Pali Coast is built for advanced hikers wanting a multi-day hike. While the trail is strenuous, explorers are rewarded with stunning views of beaches, sea cliffs, waterfalls, and valleys. The 22-mile trail typically takes hikers two to six days to complete. If you're not up for the long hike, a more popular way to see Nā Pali's world-renowned coastline is by taking a boat tour. Boat tours can be booked on Capt Andy's, Get Your Guide, or Nā Pali Experience.
Another popular hiking trail in Kauai is the 7-mile Hanakapi'ai Falls Trail, located on the beach that's as dangerous as it is picturesque. The hike takes around four hours to complete and requires advanced reservations to help limit the number of hikers visiting at once. Reviews of the trail say that most of it is unmaintained, rugged, and slippery, so only experienced hikers should take on the challenge. As with the other hikes, it's essential to check on the weather before hiking and avoid the trail during storms.