Hawaii's Most Iconic Secret Waterfall Requires A Breathtaking Hike And Paddle Through A Jungle

If you're looking to hike this not-so-secret trail to Secret Falls, it takes people around three to five hours, and can be done with a tour guide or self-guided. Those wanting a guided tour can book through Hawaii Tours, Get Your Guide, or Viator. Tours range from $100-$150 per person, and include a guide and kayak rentals. Hikers seeking a self-guided option can use AllTrails to navigate their way.

It's always important to check the weather beforehand, especially if you're going during the rainy season, which runs from November to March. If it's raining, experts advise going on a different day, especially since you need to kayak to get to the waterfall. Normal sneakers will be fine, but previous hikers have noted that walking to the waterfall can get muddy at times, so it may be best to bring a backup pair of shoes.

As with all hikes, it's essential for tourists to respect nature and leave things how they found them. Be sure not to litter, and pick up any trash you may have found.