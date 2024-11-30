America's Longest Navigable Underground River Is A Clear Water Beauty In The Midwest

In 1940, a thunderstorm and heavy rain created a sinkhole on a dairy farm owned by George Colglazier, creating the current entrance to Bluespring Caverns. He was not interested in examining it, so he boarded it up for two decades until a college student, Jim Richards, and his friends sought permission to survey the cave. From 1963 to 1969, they mapped the underground system, identifying 21 miles of passages. The crown jewel of their discovery was the underground river, natural and unspoiled. Jim Richards eventually brought the property and now actively manages Bluespring Cavern.

The best way to experience the fascinating rock formations and see the wildlife is the Myst'ry River Boat Tour. The boat glides on the serene water as the guide points to the dark and humid crevices that make ideal homes for critters like blind crayfish, spotted red-orange cave salamanders, blind cave fish, and bats hanging from ceilings. You will be submerged in complete darkness when the flashlights are turned off. When the lights are turned on again, creating odd shadows, you can't help but wonder: is it a shadow or a bat?

To this day, the cave system is as natural as when Jim charted it in the 1960s. Unlike other caves, like the impressive Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, Bluespring Caverns is not paved with concrete paths. Thrill seekers can book a three-hour kayak tour that takes groups of four to eight to explore the caves and learn more about cave conservation. Another fun activity is the overnight adventure, where, after investigating the cave, you can eat a hotdog, drink hot chocolate, and sleep in a bunk bed 100 feet underground.