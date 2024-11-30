America's Longest Navigable Underground River Is A Clear Water Beauty In The Midwest
Indiana is a state full of natural wonders, like the Brown County State Park, known for its unparalleled fall foliage, and Cataract Falls, the largest waterfall in the state. The Hoosier State also has another secret gem: Bluespring Caverns, an underground river and karst cave system in Bedford, southern Indiana. Bedford is a small town 80 miles south of Indianapolis that few might know. However, some of America's most iconic landmarks, such as the Empire State Building and the Rockefeller Center, use the pure, dense, and uniform limestone quarried from around Bedford.
Grab some BBQ and fried pickles from Smokin' Jim's BBQ in Bedford and drive 10 minutes southwest along U.S. Route 50 West to reach Bluespring Cavern. You can discover this natural wonder with The Myst'ry River Boat Tour, an hour-long guided boat ride. Bring a light jacket — the temperature inside the cave is a cool 53 degrees Fahrenheit all year round. The Myst'ry River Boat Tour is open all year and leaves hourly. However, tours are unavailable during inclement weather, so check their Facebook page or call for an update. Besides the boat tour, there are also fun things to do above ground, so wear closed-toed shoes for walking.
Explore the underground river
In 1940, a thunderstorm and heavy rain created a sinkhole on a dairy farm owned by George Colglazier, creating the current entrance to Bluespring Caverns. He was not interested in examining it, so he boarded it up for two decades until a college student, Jim Richards, and his friends sought permission to survey the cave. From 1963 to 1969, they mapped the underground system, identifying 21 miles of passages. The crown jewel of their discovery was the underground river, natural and unspoiled. Jim Richards eventually brought the property and now actively manages Bluespring Cavern.
The best way to experience the fascinating rock formations and see the wildlife is the Myst'ry River Boat Tour. The boat glides on the serene water as the guide points to the dark and humid crevices that make ideal homes for critters like blind crayfish, spotted red-orange cave salamanders, blind cave fish, and bats hanging from ceilings. You will be submerged in complete darkness when the flashlights are turned off. When the lights are turned on again, creating odd shadows, you can't help but wonder: is it a shadow or a bat?
To this day, the cave system is as natural as when Jim charted it in the 1960s. Unlike other caves, like the impressive Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, Bluespring Caverns is not paved with concrete paths. Thrill seekers can book a three-hour kayak tour that takes groups of four to eight to explore the caves and learn more about cave conservation. Another fun activity is the overnight adventure, where, after investigating the cave, you can eat a hotdog, drink hot chocolate, and sleep in a bunk bed 100 feet underground.
Other fun things to do around Bluespring Cavern
After the boat tour, there is plenty to do above ground. Look for treasures in the mining sluice, where you can learn about the area's geological makeup and bring home some gems as keepsakes. Walk along the Emery & Ruth Bolton Natural Area in the Karst Natural Area Trail to see Indiana's largest sinkhole. It is 90 feet deep and covers 10 acres. It's a pleasant and slightly hilly half-mile stroll above the cave you just floated through. Before your hike, you can pick up a guide that shows you the points of interest marked by wooden sticks throughout the trail.
Then, walk through the gift shop in the Colglazier Visitor Center to pick up cave-related souvenirs, like geodes, T-shirts, and other knick-knacks. The best thing about the gift shop is the map of the cave on the wall, which indicates the details of the cave system, a refresher of all the cool things you just saw below.
The entry fee for Bluespring Cavern is $24 per adult and $12 for children 15 and under, giving you access to the boat tour and all the above-ground activities. It's an affordable and fun way to spend an afternoon, especially on those hot, sticky summer days!