One Of The World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms Boasts Unbelievable Luxury In Western America
Art lovers seeking true opulence and a taste of the extraordinary will fall in love with the Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. This ultra-luxurious suite is not only one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the United States but also a global icon of indulgence. Staying in this breathtaking space comes with a host of perks, including a salt relaxation room, an infinity-style Jacuzzi with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, and 24-hour butler service. Its glamorous location near the Strip ensures guests are surrounded by the adult playground that is Las Vegas, offering endless entertainment and experiences just steps away.
The Empathy Suite is the crown jewel of Palms Casino Resort's $690-million renovation in 2017. Designed by world-renowned English artist Damien Hirst in collaboration with Bentel & Bentel Architects, the suite spans an incredible 9,000 square feet. Hirst, famous for his provocative art installations featuring dead animals, left his unmistakable creative mark throughout the space. From thought-provoking sculptures to intricate design details, the suite is a visual masterpiece. According to Jon Gray, the General Manager of Palms Casino Resort, the Empathy Suite was designed to provide a "once-in-a-lifetime Las Vegas stay." With its innovative artistic vision and opulent features, it more than lives up to the promise. For those seeking opulence in a different setting, consider a stay at this luxury hotel in Lake Como where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed.
A stay at the Empathy Suite
The Palms Casino Resort, home to 599 stylish rooms, offers one of the world's most exclusive hotel experiences with the Empathy Suite. This trendy property, rooted in pop culture history as the setting for MTV's "Real World" and Katy Perry's "Waking Up in Vegas" music video, boasts a youthful and vibrant atmosphere.
Located on the 34th floor, the Empathy Suite is a testament to Hirst's artistry. The space features two king bedrooms, a private pool and terrace, and breathtaking views of the Vegas Strip. The suite is adorned with Hirst's original artwork, including the iconic "Winner/Loser" — a sculpture of two bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde — and "Vegas," a medicine cabinet filled with diamonds. Guests will also find playful design elements, such as a 13-seat curved bar filled with medical waste, topped by the piece "Here for a Good Time, Not a Long Time," featuring a marlin skeleton and taxidermy marlin.
Other luxurious amenities include a foosball table, a pool table, two massage rooms, and a salt sauna. Guests can enjoy 24-hour butler service, complimentary airport transportation, and $10,000 worth of resort credit. For poolside relaxation, the suite also comes with a complimentary cabana. The Empathy Suite redefines luxury, offering an unrivaled blend of art and extravagance, similar to the unmatched opulence of spending the night at the Palace of Versailles, where history and grandeur converge for an unforgettable stay.
Everything the Palms Casino Resort has to offer
Beyond the Empathy Suite, Palms Casino Resort is renowned for its world-class casino, featuring over 1,500 slot machines, numerous table games, and an exclusive high-limit room with a private bar. The resort's luxury spa provides a tranquil escape, while its two sprawling 50,000-square-foot pools invite guests to unwind in style. Art enthusiasts will appreciate the resort's numerous art installations, plus an onsite movie theater.
The resort is also a culinary hotspot, with over 10 dining experiences catering to every craving. Whether you're in the mood for fine dining or casual bites, there's something for everyone. After dinner, head to Ghostbar on the 55th floor, where you'll find stunning views of the Strip and a chic atmosphere perfect for cocktails and mingling.
For live entertainment, the Pearl Theater hosts concerts and live performances that make your stay unforgettable. Combined with its endless amenities, world-class dining, and bold artistic touches, Palms Casino Resort perfectly embodies the vibrant energy and indulgence Las Vegas is famous for, offering an unparalleled luxury experience. If you're inspired to explore more luxury destinations, consider this unbelievably lavish Dubai Beach Resort — ranked among the world's top 10 — where you'll find breathtaking coastal views, world-class hospitality, and an escape just as extraordinary.