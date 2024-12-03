A Stunning Library In Maryland Is An Underrated Treasure Trove With Grand Architecture
A world of wonder awaits you in the hallowed halls of Baltimore's George Peabody Library. Located in the artsy and chic neighborhood of Mount Vernon, this centuries-old library is widely known as one of the world's most beautiful, with a rich legacy and a veritable treasure trove of hundreds of thousands of rare books. One could easily call it the Louvre Museum of libraries, except instead of being home to the Mona Lisa, George Peabody Library contains the first edition of Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species."
Despite the impressive catalog, it's the extraordinary architecture that gives this library its world-famous reputation. The grand pillars with decorative ironwork and balconies overlooking the atrium below give the library a distinctive European appearance, turning George Peabody Library into a beloved sanctuary for book lovers young and old. It's one of the top TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S., and it is also available to be rented for private events such as dinners, parties, and weddings. If you're looking for a unique place to exchange vows, you couldn't do better than the "cathedral of books."
The library's namesake pays tribute to George Peabody, America's first true philanthropist, who improved countless lives in both the U.S. and U.K. through his many charitable initiatives. Despite being Massachusetts-born, Peabody made an extraordinary impact in Baltimore, with the library being one of many gifts that he left to the city's residents. Today, the library remains a treasure of Baltimore and a well-preserved testament to his legacy.
About the breathtaking George Peabody Library
This architecturally astounding library has a storied past that dates back to the origins of the prestigious Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in the mid-1800s, also founded by George Peabody. The library was designed by renowned Baltimore architect Edmund G. Lind with help from the first provost of the Peabody Institute, Dr. Nathaniel H. Morrison. Lind and Morrison envisioned their project as a Renaissance Revival-style building that would serve as a "cathedral of books," and, after three years of painstaking planning and labor, the duo brought the shared vision to life. The library opened to the public in 1878 and has been carefully preserved over the centuries.
As you step through the doors, you'll feel as if you've been transported to another era, or even another world — Harry Potter's, to be exact. Gaze up from the atrium at the astounding five-tier structure with ornamental cast-iron balconies on every level and a skylight roof soaring 61 feet high. Between the warm glow of the library's lighting, the smell of old books, and the soft sound of pages turning, a trip to George Peabody is a peaceful journey for all of your senses. Bibliophiles will be spoiled for choice with over 300,000 rare and special edition volumes in a variety of subjects, including history, art, science, geography, travel, Greek, Latin, and Romance language studies. While the collection cannot be checked out, it is freely available for everyone, staying true to Peabody's vision to make knowledge accessible to all.
After your visit to the library, soak up more historic charm by wandering on Baltimore's Thames Street, said to be one of the most charming cobblestone streets in America. The library is also within walking distance from the National Aquarium, rated among the best aquariums in America where you can scuba dive.