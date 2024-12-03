A Stunning Library In Maryland Is An Underrated Treasure Trove With Grand Architecture

A world of wonder awaits you in the hallowed halls of Baltimore's George Peabody Library. Located in the artsy and chic neighborhood of Mount Vernon, this centuries-old library is widely known as one of the world's most beautiful, with a rich legacy and a veritable treasure trove of hundreds of thousands of rare books. One could easily call it the Louvre Museum of libraries, except instead of being home to the Mona Lisa, George Peabody Library contains the first edition of Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species."

Despite the impressive catalog, it's the extraordinary architecture that gives this library its world-famous reputation. The grand pillars with decorative ironwork and balconies overlooking the atrium below give the library a distinctive European appearance, turning George Peabody Library into a beloved sanctuary for book lovers young and old. It's one of the top TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S., and it is also available to be rented for private events such as dinners, parties, and weddings. If you're looking for a unique place to exchange vows, you couldn't do better than the "cathedral of books."

The library's namesake pays tribute to George Peabody, America's first true philanthropist, who improved countless lives in both the U.S. and U.K. through his many charitable initiatives. Despite being Massachusetts-born, Peabody made an extraordinary impact in Baltimore, with the library being one of many gifts that he left to the city's residents. Today, the library remains a treasure of Baltimore and a well-preserved testament to his legacy.