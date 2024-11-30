Situated Between 'Three Of Utah's Premier Mountain Experiences' Is A Thrilling Reservoir State Park

The focal point of Jordanelle State Park is the Jordanelle Reservoir. Fed by the Provo River, its curving shoreline spreads through the entire landscape, cutting the park into three distinct regions. And because the reservoir divides much of the park, it's a lengthy drive getting from one region to the next.

Hailstone is located on the park's west side, offering a campground, visitor center, and marina. This is also where you'll find a wake-free section of the reservoir ideal for learning how to stand-up paddleboard or kayak. Rentals are available on-site at the Jordanelle Marina if you'd like to get on the water. On the northeastern side of the park is the Ross Creek area — this area isn't as developed, but it does include a campground and access to the Ross Creek Trailhead.

At the very southern tip of Jordanelle, far from the other two regions, is Rock Cliff. Here you'll find campgrounds, the Rock Cliff Nature Center, picnic areas, and the Three Rocks Trail. Rock City is the region furthest away from Park City at 30 minutes, but it's close to the small towns of Kamas and Francis for folks who prefer a rural vibe.