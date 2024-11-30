Situated Between 'Three Of Utah's Premier Mountain Experiences' Is A Thrilling Reservoir State Park
Since Utah is home to iconic national parks like Arches and Canyonlands, many visitors miss out on lesser-known destinations like the underrated and otherworldly Moonscape Overlook and the tranquil Meadow Hot Springs. The same goes for Jordanelle State Park — built in 1995, the park isn't quite as hidden as it was a decade ago, but it still receives a fraction of the visitors of its national park neighbors.
Nestled in the mountains east of Salt Lake City, Jordanelle State Park offers a wealth of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. It's less than an hour away from the skyscrapers of downtown, but because it's surrounded by the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway, Park City, and Herber Valley, it feels like a world away. A trip to Jordanelle State Park lets you easily enjoy the rolling hills of Wasatch County, making it a great alternative to other Utah destinations that draw more attention from tourists.
Jordanelle State Park has three distinct regions
The focal point of Jordanelle State Park is the Jordanelle Reservoir. Fed by the Provo River, its curving shoreline spreads through the entire landscape, cutting the park into three distinct regions. And because the reservoir divides much of the park, it's a lengthy drive getting from one region to the next.
Hailstone is located on the park's west side, offering a campground, visitor center, and marina. This is also where you'll find a wake-free section of the reservoir ideal for learning how to stand-up paddleboard or kayak. Rentals are available on-site at the Jordanelle Marina if you'd like to get on the water. On the northeastern side of the park is the Ross Creek area — this area isn't as developed, but it does include a campground and access to the Ross Creek Trailhead.
At the very southern tip of Jordanelle, far from the other two regions, is Rock Cliff. Here you'll find campgrounds, the Rock Cliff Nature Center, picnic areas, and the Three Rocks Trail. Rock City is the region furthest away from Park City at 30 minutes, but it's close to the small towns of Kamas and Francis for folks who prefer a rural vibe.
Planning your trip to Jordanelle State Park
If you plan to camp at Jordanelle State Park, you'll need to lock in a reservation well in advance. The park isn't as popular as Arches National Park, but it's quickly becoming a well-loved destination — meaning campsites can book up fast. Along with standard options like Hailstone Campground, McHenry Campground, and Keetley Point Campground, consider looking into Gypsy Glamps. This company provides luxurious campsite accommodations such as a queen bed, boho-inspired furniture, and solar-powered lightbulbs.
You're welcome to visit Jordanelle year-round, though the entrance fee is slightly higher during peak season (May through October). Some areas are also off-limits in the winter, including the day-use cabanas and various pavilions. If you do visit in the winter, be sure to visit Park City for some skiing, as it's one of the prettiest mountain towns in the west and offers incredible views of the Wasatch Mountains.
Looking to really get out and explore everything Utah has to offer? Then, schedule some time to drive down the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway. Starting in Kamas, it rolls east through farmland intermixed with soaring peaks, making it a unique way to explore the terrain. You'll pass plenty of parking spots for hiking and sightseeing, and you'll even find additional campgrounds down this road if you can't get one at Jordanelle State Park. Keep in mind that this road is susceptible to seasonal closures in the winter.