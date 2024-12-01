The Pennsylvania Town Recognized For Hosting One Of The World's Most Dazzling Christmas Light Displays

As the holiday season draws near, it's time to contemplate December bucket list destinations. And while you may not have considered Bernville, Pennsylvania, as bucket list-satisfying travel, the fantasy of Koziar's Christmas Village could change your mind. About 70 miles from Philadelphia and 120 miles from Baltimore, a family project started by William and Grace Koziar in 1948 is now one of Pennsylvania's biggest Christmas attractions. It was featured on NBC's "Today" show in 2019 and was once named the "Best Outdoor Christmas Display in the World" by Display World Magazine. An enthusiastic Tripadvisor user named kareng617 boasts hyperbolically in a review, "Can be seen from space!"

It's true that over 1 million lights are on display at the house and farm in Bernville, where the original Koziars started getting crafty with Christmas lights. The phenomenon grew organically, with neighbors coming to enjoy the ever-growing Christmas light display year after year, eventually asking for tours of "The Christmas House." Of course it's not just a house anymore. A "Night Before Christmas" display recreates scenes from the story, and the main floor of the house and the farm surrounding it are dedicated to legacy displays and continuously added exhibits, like a life-sized manger scene, tributes to Christmas in other lands, and a romantic "kissing bridge." On the grounds, Santa's Post Office gives visitors a chance to talk with the man himself, and the toymaker and toy shop display remind you that the Christmas season is not just about lights but also about taking home some magic.