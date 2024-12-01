An Indiana Museum Is A Fascinating Attraction Of Medical Oddities And Intriguing Discoveries

In its former life, the Indiana Medical History Museum was the Old Pathology Building of the Indiana Hospital of the Insane. When it opened in 1848, it was only the second science lab investigating the physical causes of mental illnesses. When the word "insane" became inappropriate to describe people with mental illness, the hospital changed its name to Central State Hospital. Most buildings on the hospital grounds were torn down after World War II, except for the Old Pathology Building, which became the Indiana Medical History Museum in 1969 and opened to the public in 1984.

As you tour the nostalgic building, channel your inner Nancy Drew or Sherlock Holmes. The facility has a medical library, an anatomical museum, three clinical laboratories, a photography laboratory, and a 100-seat amphitheater. The teaching and learning occurred in the amphitheater, including performing autopsies and embalming bodies. Before you leave the room, look for the draining sinks close to the front, morbid yet compelling evidence of the room's purpose. You will encounter curiosities from the bygone era, such as antique microscopes, test tubes, and shelves of medical journals. One of the most intriguing artifacts is an antique centrifuge. It has a small handle on the side, and by turning it, the propeller spins and separates particles.

The specimens on display are also captivating. These include chemical stains in old-fashioned glass jars, 100-year-old skeletons, and brains floating in formaldehyde. Though macabre, the museum tries to humanize the specimens, providing stories of the people who are gone but not forgotten. The museum represents the beginning of scientific psychiatry and modern medicine and how much progress science and society have made since the construction of the building.