Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Do The 'Caesar Shuffle' When Visiting Rome
There are certain landmarks in Rome that you have to visit, no matter how touristy they are. You cannot leave the Eternal City without seeing the Colosseum, the place where gladiators fought to entertain the masses; the Forum, where Julius Caesar's cremated remains were buried and the seat of the ancient Roman government; and the absolute marvel of engineering, the Pantheon, whose dome was the largest in the world until the Renaissance. As it turns out, you can hit all these attractions in a single day. Travel pro Rick Steves has a great name for this whirlwind tour of the ancient Roman sites. On his website, he says, "Just link the biggies together in what I call the 'Caesar Shuffle.'"
Steves says it's not a stretch to do this all in a single day. In fact, the Colosseum is less than 200 feet away from the Forum, and the Pantheon is a mere 15-minute walk from there. If you're feeling up to it, there is another spot you can add to your trip after doing the Caesar Shuffle. While Julius Caesar was buried in the Forum, he was actually stabbed in the Torre Argentina, a 10-minute walk from the Pantheon. This site was opened to the public in 2023, and you can also discover Italy's most famous cat sanctuary in the historic Torre Argentina.
Doing Rick Steves' Caesar Shuffle in Rome
The best place to start is the Colosseum, as this is the only ticket that has a timed entrance. Depending on the type of ticket you get, it can also include access to the Roman Forum and Palatine archeological area. Inside, you'll be astounded to see the place where gladiators fought animals and each other. There is enough of it still standing that you really get a sense of what it must have been like to be there. However, there are a couple of caveats. Rick Steves advises against visiting the Colosseum on the monthly free day to avoid the crowds of tourists who want to take advantage of the deal. You should also avoid the people dressed as gladiators outside the structure, as this is a common photo scam many tourists fall for while visiting Rome.
The Forum and Palatine Hill are also pretty spectacular. This area was home to highly influential historical figures of ancient times. Steves says, "This is where the Vestal Virgins tended the perpetual fire, where Julius Caesar was cremated, and where Emperor Caligula had his palace." The architectural marvel of the Pantheon, once a temple and then a church, is astonishing to experience. While it used to be free, tickets are now required to enter. You can get tickets online, but it may be best to get them at the door to avoid long lines and potential scams. While looking up at the oculus (the hole in the ceiling), walking the marble floors, and experiencing the acoustics, the sense of awe is almost overpowering.