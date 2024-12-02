Rick Steves Recommends Tourists Do The 'Caesar Shuffle' When Visiting Rome

There are certain landmarks in Rome that you have to visit, no matter how touristy they are. You cannot leave the Eternal City without seeing the Colosseum, the place where gladiators fought to entertain the masses; the Forum, where Julius Caesar's cremated remains were buried and the seat of the ancient Roman government; and the absolute marvel of engineering, the Pantheon, whose dome was the largest in the world until the Renaissance. As it turns out, you can hit all these attractions in a single day. Travel pro Rick Steves has a great name for this whirlwind tour of the ancient Roman sites. On his website, he says, "Just link the biggies together in what I call the 'Caesar Shuffle.'"

Steves says it's not a stretch to do this all in a single day. In fact, the Colosseum is less than 200 feet away from the Forum, and the Pantheon is a mere 15-minute walk from there. If you're feeling up to it, there is another spot you can add to your trip after doing the Caesar Shuffle. While Julius Caesar was buried in the Forum, he was actually stabbed in the Torre Argentina, a 10-minute walk from the Pantheon. This site was opened to the public in 2023, and you can also discover Italy's most famous cat sanctuary in the historic Torre Argentina.