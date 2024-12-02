America's Number One City For Partying Isn't NYC Or Los Angeles Anymore

One of the best reasons to travel is to celebrate and have fun, which is why so many cities are well-known as party hotspots. If you're on the East Coast, you may try getting down in Miami, one of America's best cities for nightlife, or hitting the iconic streets of New York City that never stop buzzing. Around the Gulf Coast, New Orleans is another major party city, which is home of the hurricane cocktail and has many unmissable things to do on a vacation to the Big Easy.

If you're closer to the West Coast and are looking for an all-around party city, California's Los Angeles might come to mind. However, Las Vegas was ranked as America's No. 1 best party city in 2023, according to the U.S. News and World Report. While Sin City isn't as massive or crowded as places like LA or New York, it is certainly one of the biggest entertainment capitals of the country. So, when you're ready to have as much fun as humanly possible, put Las Vegas into your next itinerary.