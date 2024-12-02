America's Number One City For Partying Isn't NYC Or Los Angeles Anymore
One of the best reasons to travel is to celebrate and have fun, which is why so many cities are well-known as party hotspots. If you're on the East Coast, you may try getting down in Miami, one of America's best cities for nightlife, or hitting the iconic streets of New York City that never stop buzzing. Around the Gulf Coast, New Orleans is another major party city, which is home of the hurricane cocktail and has many unmissable things to do on a vacation to the Big Easy.
If you're closer to the West Coast and are looking for an all-around party city, California's Los Angeles might come to mind. However, Las Vegas was ranked as America's No. 1 best party city in 2023, according to the U.S. News and World Report. While Sin City isn't as massive or crowded as places like LA or New York, it is certainly one of the biggest entertainment capitals of the country. So, when you're ready to have as much fun as humanly possible, put Las Vegas into your next itinerary.
Why Las Vegas is America's number one party city
If you've ever been to Vegas, you wouldn't be surprised to learn that it is America's best city for partying. Las Vegas is practically one giant party that never stops. The main reason this city is ranked so highly is because of all the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. From north to south, there's a seemingly neverending parade of hotels, casinos, nightclubs, and entertainment venues for visitors of any age. International artists and DJs are frequently found touring in Las Vegas, providing the perfect excuse to escape to Sin City. If you want a unique experience, you can cool down in the middle of the Vegas desert at the underrated, artsy Minus 5 Ice Bar.
Although Vegas is known for its gambling and live shows, the city offers so much more to explore, as well. There are many other entertainment options for those who don't want to lose money or partake in the usual nightlife attractions, such as the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, the free fountain shows at the Bellagio, gondola rides at the Venetian, or the rides at the top of the Stratosphere (now called The Strat).
How to keep the party going in Sin City
Whether you've been to Las Vegas before or are planning to visit for the first time, the entire experience can be more than a little overwhelming. With so many entertainment options and the fact that the city is practically open 24/7, you have to go in with a clear plan of action and set some ground rules to ensure you and everyone else in your party have the best time possible. With that in mind, there are some tips and tricks to get the most out of your Vegas party vacation.
First, set a budget. Although cash is king, you may want to use a prepaid credit card with a set limit. This way, you don't have to worry about withdrawing too much from your bank account. Ideally, you can leave your regular cards at home or tucked away at your hotel. Second, have a designated organizer for your group. It's easy to lose track of people and get separated, so one person should be in charge of keeping everyone together and moving to the next spot. Finally, recognize that the Strip is massive and that it's virtually impossible to walk the entire thing in a single evening. Instead, pick a section and stay within it, like from the MGM to Ceasar's Palace.