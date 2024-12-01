One Of Pennsylvania's Most Unusual Attractions Is A Free-To-Visit, Family-Friendly Park With Unique Rocks

Made from a combination of basalt and minerals like iron, the ringing rocks are estimated to have formed over the course of 175 million years. No one really knows why these rocks make an audible sound when struck. Several scientists tried to theorize it, but they have yet to provide an explanation. Helen Delano, a geologist who works for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, told WHYY in 2013 that the resonance is possibly due to how the rocks are stacked as well as how they've weathered over time. "Each one is sitting on perhaps several points of contact with the rocks below, so the air that surrounds those in those spaces doesn't damp out the vibrations the way surrounding rock or soil would," she said.

Some rocks don't even ring at all, which is another mystery to uncover. But when you do strike a boulder that rings, you won't be able to resist hitting the others to hear how differently each vibrates. The haunting sound of the metallic tones creates an almost mystical mood, which echoes through the surrounding forest. As unusual as this place is, families love coming here for an interactive adventure. The boulders are easy to access, children love climbing the rocks, and everyone enjoys the hands-on experience — as long as the kids don't fight over who gets the hammer first!