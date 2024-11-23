An Uncrowded Coastal Paradise Begs To Be Explored At This Serene Louisiana Region
When the topic of Louisiana comes up, a list of things to do in New Orleans comes to mind. With its tours of the French Quarter, savory cuisine, and the vibrant month-long parades of Mardi Gras, it's easy to understand why this historic city is an instant magnet for out of state visitors. However, if the subject of conversation veers to beach destinations, the Bayou State barely registers, if at all.
Yet, Louisiana is home to quite a few hotspot destinations, such as the picturesque Lake Charles, with its shoreside casinos, or Lafayette, the Cajun capital of the state. Another special spot on the gulf is the idyllic Holly Beach.
Nicknamed the Cajun Riviera, Holly Beach has mesmerizing natural vistas and well-preserved habitats that have proven bountiful for local fisherman. This beautiful bayou beach is located within southwestern Cameron Parish, which makes up the "heel of the Louisiana boot." Not only is Cameron the largest geographic parish in the state, containing 1,932 square miles of land, it is also home to a number of thriving industries, such as trapping, fisheries, oil, and gas.
Holly Beach is home to beautiful nature preserves
In the 1900s, the land belonged to a local cattle rancher. Now, it is a peaceful southern oasis where visitors have approximately 17 miles of sandy terrain for fishing, swimming, and meditating. Because the region has been battered in the past by disastrous hurricanes, like Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008, there is minimal infrastructure on the beachfront and in Cameron Parish. Because of the parish's bare-bones resources, visitors who plan to stay for days at a time usually camp or park motorhomes at one of the beach's RV sites, like Pickled Pelican RV Park.
There are a series of hiking trails spread throughout Cameron Parish, like the Creole Natural Trail and the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge. Both showcase the tremendous growth in preservation efforts of the inhabitants of Louisiana's outback. In particular the Creole Natural Trail ranks among the top 10 birding destinations in the nation, as it is home to over 400 different species of waterfowl, shorebirds, and raptors. If you have a basic fishing license, swing by Hog Island Gully for some crabbing while exploring a vibrant marshy landscape. With approximately 7,000 residents and miles upon miles of open wetlands and beaches, Cameron Parish is a Gulf Coast gem unlike any other.
Holly Beach is about a two-hour drive from Houston and three hours from Baton Rouge. However, Louisiana is the state with the most road rage in the U.S., so before you go, be sure to pack a roadside emergency kit just in case.