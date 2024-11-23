An Uncrowded Coastal Paradise Begs To Be Explored At This Serene Louisiana Region

When the topic of Louisiana comes up, a list of things to do in New Orleans comes to mind. With its tours of the French Quarter, savory cuisine, and the vibrant month-long parades of Mardi Gras, it's easy to understand why this historic city is an instant magnet for out of state visitors. However, if the subject of conversation veers to beach destinations, the Bayou State barely registers, if at all.

Yet, Louisiana is home to quite a few hotspot destinations, such as the picturesque Lake Charles, with its shoreside casinos, or Lafayette, the Cajun capital of the state. Another special spot on the gulf is the idyllic Holly Beach.

Nicknamed the Cajun Riviera, Holly Beach has mesmerizing natural vistas and well-preserved habitats that have proven bountiful for local fisherman. This beautiful bayou beach is located within southwestern Cameron Parish, which makes up the "heel of the Louisiana boot." Not only is Cameron the largest geographic parish in the state, containing 1,932 square miles of land, it is also home to a number of thriving industries, such as trapping, fisheries, oil, and gas.

