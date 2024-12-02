A Historic Cemetery In Chicago Is A Serene Park With Many Famed Graves & Gorgeous Landscapes

If there's one thing Chicago has to offer, it's breathtaking architecture. Just look at the Windy City's one-of-a-kind waterfront road lined with some of the world's best buildings and the Willis Tower, which features the highest observation deck in America. But there's another place where you can appreciate an underrated art form: Graceland Cemetery, located in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Dating back to 1860, this serene 119-acre site is brimming with flora, fauna, and intricate graves. It's also an arboretum and is home to more than 2,000 trees. In fact, Graceland Cemetery was intentionally designed to resemble a park. One famed architect who assisted with this vision was Ossian Cole Simonds, who later went on to work on Chicago's famed Lincoln Park.

In addition to its lush landscapes, there's a core reason why it should not be missed on your next vacation to the Second City. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "Visiting a cemetery may seem like an odd way to spend your holiday, but Graceland is jam-packed with Chicago history." That is to say that Graceland Cemetery is where you'll find the final resting places of various famed individuals who shaped and influenced the city. This includes Victor Lawson, who died in 1925 and was the owner of the now-defunct Chicago Daily News, his grave featuring an imposing statue of a Crusader. Also here is Louis Sullivan, an architect who designed the Auditorium and other distinguished Chicago buildings. Marshall Field, founder of the eponymous Chicago department store, is also buried at Graceland Cemetery; his final resting place is marked by a stunning monument of a sitting woman.