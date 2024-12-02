A Historic Cemetery In Chicago Is A Serene Park With Many Famed Graves & Gorgeous Landscapes
If there's one thing Chicago has to offer, it's breathtaking architecture. Just look at the Windy City's one-of-a-kind waterfront road lined with some of the world's best buildings and the Willis Tower, which features the highest observation deck in America. But there's another place where you can appreciate an underrated art form: Graceland Cemetery, located in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.
Dating back to 1860, this serene 119-acre site is brimming with flora, fauna, and intricate graves. It's also an arboretum and is home to more than 2,000 trees. In fact, Graceland Cemetery was intentionally designed to resemble a park. One famed architect who assisted with this vision was Ossian Cole Simonds, who later went on to work on Chicago's famed Lincoln Park.
In addition to its lush landscapes, there's a core reason why it should not be missed on your next vacation to the Second City. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "Visiting a cemetery may seem like an odd way to spend your holiday, but Graceland is jam-packed with Chicago history." That is to say that Graceland Cemetery is where you'll find the final resting places of various famed individuals who shaped and influenced the city. This includes Victor Lawson, who died in 1925 and was the owner of the now-defunct Chicago Daily News, his grave featuring an imposing statue of a Crusader. Also here is Louis Sullivan, an architect who designed the Auditorium and other distinguished Chicago buildings. Marshall Field, founder of the eponymous Chicago department store, is also buried at Graceland Cemetery; his final resting place is marked by a stunning monument of a sitting woman.
More notable graves and monuments at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois
At Graceland Cemetery, you can savor the beauty of nature by strolling the verdant grounds and enjoying the sights of Lake Willowmere. But above all, revel in this enchanting destination's captivating graves. One of many that should not be missed is the tomb of Potter and Bertha Palmer, who died in 1902 and 1918, respectively. Potter was a successful businessman and owner of the Palmer House, a luxurious hotel that still stands in Chicago today. That said, the late couple's tomb overlooks Lake Willowmere and features ancient Greek-style columns. There's also the pyramid-shaped grave of Peter Schoenhofen, who founded the Schoenhofen Brewing Company in Chicago before dying in 1893.
Another interesting site is that of Dexter Graves. He died in 1845, and his final resting place has a statue known as Eternal Silence (seen above). Resembling a hooded wraith, this piece was created by Lorado Taft, an Illinois native who was also responsible for the Crusader on Victor Lawson's grave. A unique, baseball-shaped monument can be found marking William Hulbert's grave. Hulbert, who died in 1882, was the owner of the Chicago White Stockings, the team that later became the Chicago Cubs.
But one of the most well-known graves in Graceland Cemetery belongs to 6-year-old Inez Clarke. It features an incredibly detailed sculpture of a little girl sitting and holding an umbrella. As it's kept in a clear box, this work of art is in pristine condition. Moreover, there have reportedly been ghostly sightings of Clarke, who died in 1880.
Plan your visit to Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois
Graceland Cemetery is open daily, but hours vary. If you want to view all of the graves mentioned above, there is a downloadable map available on their website along with an audio tour, which provides further insight on the many individuals buried on the premises. If you're visiting to immerse yourself in greenery, there is also a tree map that shows where you can find various varieties of foliage, such as American Elm, White Cedar, and more.
If you do decide to visit, there are some things to keep in mind during your time here. For starters, Graceland Cemetery forbids visitors from bringing food or alcohol. Although it might be tempting to have a picnic among the foliage, please be respectful of their rules. They also ask visitors to keep off the trees and graves. If interested, guided tours of Graceland Cemetery are available from tour operators such as Doorways of Chicago, though they only offer this excursion during summer and early fall, likely because this is when the city has its mildest temperatures.
Want to discover more cemeteries in Chicago? Rosehill Cemetery is less than 15 minutes away and is equally as impressive. And, if you're looking for more unusual attractions in the city, you can also plan a visit to the International Museum of Surgical Science, a lakeside mansion turned medical museum.