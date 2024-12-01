A French-Inspired Labyrinth In Indiana Offers A Serene Path Of Reflection With Peaceful Gardens
Indiana is often overlooked in the Midwest as a travel destination and most people don't realize that the Hoosier State contains lots of interesting and unique things to do and see, from the rolling sandy hills of Indiana Dunes National Park (and Warren Dunes State Park — the less-crowded and underrated alternative) to the internationally acclaimed modern architecture of the small city of Columbus. However, one thing that Indiana has that we bet you never would've guessed is a beautiful French-inspired labyrinth made with walls of green hedges in a peaceful garden.
In fact, this labyrinth, officially known as the New Harmony Harmonist Labyrinth, was originally built by a religious group called the Harmonists (or Rappites) who founded the town of New Harmony, Indiana with the goal of creating the perfect Christian society. The labyrinth itself is an exact copy of another labyrinth located at the Chartres Cathedral in France and was built with the intention of helping people meditate and look inward as they strolled along the hedge-lined path. While the Harmonist movement didn't work out and the group actually left the town after 11 years, the Harmonist Labyrinth is still standing as a testament to what they wanted to create in the town of New Harmony, Indiana.
How to enjoy your own meditative walk at the Harmonist Labyrinth
If you like spending some peaceful and quiet time outside in nature, then the Harmonist Labyrinth is a great stop on any trip to Indiana. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, the labyrinth is "Very zen in any season." Plus, because the labyrinth was built as a way to meditate and relax, the path is not very complicated with another reviewer explaining, "The shrubs are short, so you can see where you are." On top of this, if you do end up getting lost, you can simply use the gates between the hedges to help make your way to the center without having to wander the entire maze.
Once you reach the center, you will see a small stone structure which is actually a Harmonist temple. Although you can't enter the temple, you can walk around it before making your way back down the path and out of the labyrinth. Located right on Main Street, the Harmonist Labyrinth is pretty easy to find and it is free to visit year-round.
What else to do in and around New Harmony
Because New Harmony was not only home to the Harmonists but also afterwards a group of scientists and intellectuals who wanted to build a utopia, the town has a super artistic feel. The historic Thrall's Opera House is well worth a visit. If you are after art, you can check out the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art or take classes in yoga, music, painting, or cooking. You can even take glass-working classes at Capers Glassporium or check out artwork by local artists at Artefakts or Hoosier Salon. New Harmony is also a great place to go antiquing with multiple great shops in the town including the Antique Emporium of New Harmony and Firehouse Advertising/Antiques. The store called Just Looking/Backbeats also has a collection of records, books, and vintage jewelry. After shopping and checking out the local art scene, you can stop for a bite to eat at the Main Cafe, which has a fun 1950s vibe.
Although located in Indiana about 30 minutes east of Evansville, New Harmony is right on the border between Illinois and Indiana and is a great addition to any trip to Southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest. New Harmony is also only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri and Louisville, Kentucky.