A French-Inspired Labyrinth In Indiana Offers A Serene Path Of Reflection With Peaceful Gardens

Indiana is often overlooked in the Midwest as a travel destination and most people don't realize that the Hoosier State contains lots of interesting and unique things to do and see, from the rolling sandy hills of Indiana Dunes National Park (and Warren Dunes State Park — the less-crowded and underrated alternative) to the internationally acclaimed modern architecture of the small city of Columbus. However, one thing that Indiana has that we bet you never would've guessed is a beautiful French-inspired labyrinth made with walls of green hedges in a peaceful garden.

In fact, this labyrinth, officially known as the New Harmony Harmonist Labyrinth, was originally built by a religious group called the Harmonists (or Rappites) who founded the town of New Harmony, Indiana with the goal of creating the perfect Christian society. The labyrinth itself is an exact copy of another labyrinth located at the Chartres Cathedral in France and was built with the intention of helping people meditate and look inward as they strolled along the hedge-lined path. While the Harmonist movement didn't work out and the group actually left the town after 11 years, the Harmonist Labyrinth is still standing as a testament to what they wanted to create in the town of New Harmony, Indiana.