A Unique Themed Dining Experience In Colorado Springs Offers A Flight Through Aviation History
Located in Colorado Springs, one of the country's most underrated vacation destinations, is The Airplane Restaurant. Also known as Solo's, this isn't just a place to eat with some aviation-related decorations; it's actually a refurbished plane from the Air Force where guests have the chance to enjoy classic American fare while sitting inside a piece of history. It isn't the only restaurant in the world based in an airplane, but it was one of the first in the United States and is especially impressive, considering it's located not far from a couple of Air Force bases and academies.
The airplane that now houses the eatery is a Boeing KC-97. It's still fully intact, despite the fact that it was built in 1953 and used primarily as a refueling plane. After almost being lost during a mission, it was retired in 1975. In 2002, it was given a new life when it was converted into an aviation-themed restaurant featuring waitstaff dressed in flight attendant outfits. While most of the cockpit was stripped, things like the fueling tanks and the original engines were still included when it was bought by Steve Kanatzar, transported from Texas to Colorado, and transformed into the restaurant.
Kanatzar has a passion for flying; when not running The Airplane Restaurant, he often pilots gliders and small, private airplanes. While this isn't the first restaurant run by Kanatzar, it's the one he's truly passionate about, which is made obvious by the decorations, food, and the fact that it took him 10 years to find the perfect plane. If you're eager to try a delicious burger or sandwich while learning a bit of history, this is a place you don't want to miss.
What to expect at The Airplane Restaurant
The plane itself is able to hold 42 people, but a total of 275 seats are available for diners, with the majority of the tables found in a building connected to the plane. Also inside the airplane are various pieces of memorabilia from its time in service, including pictures, rare artifacts, and even a logbook. Kids (and adults) are allowed to play around in the cockpit and pretend to fly the plane. Many visitors describe the location as a restaurant and museum wrapped into one, so you want to make sure you give yourself enough time to walk around and explore, either before or after your meal.
When it comes to the menu, there's a little something for everyone, with salads, steaks, pasta, burgers, and seafood dishes available as the main meal options. The fare is meant to be traditional and fully American, i.e.: comfortable and classic. If you're going to visit The Airplane Restaurant, you may want to try to arrive early. It's pretty popular, and unless you're eating with a large group, you aren't able to make a reservation. It's open for lunch and dinner every day of the week, so you should have plenty of times to choose from.
The best time to visit Colorado Springs and The Airplane Restaurant
The best time to visit Colorado Springs and the rest of the state is in the fall. This is when the leaves start to change colors; the temperature is cool without being freezing, and there is a low chance of snow. Even if you're not planning on staying in Colorado Springs for long, you don't have to go far out of your way to try this unique experience; the restaurant isn't far from the Colorado Springs Airport, which is less than 5 miles away.
In addition to visiting The Airplane Restaurant, there's a lot to see and do in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas if you have a few days. For starters, you can take a trip to the small town of Victor and check out Rita, the gigantic troll rock planter sculpture created by Thomas Dambo. Just a short drive from there is Cripple Creek, where you can enjoy stunning views, have fun gambling high in the clouds, or take a tour and learn about the area's mining history.
If you want to stick with the aviation theme, the Peterson Air Force Base allows visitors to enter and explore the facility. Old military planes dot the area along with plaques, providing plenty to see and learn on a self-guided tour. Another popular destination in Colorado Springs is Garden of the Gods, a city park that rivals national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty. If you want a true bird's-eye view, you can visit Pikes Peak, just outside the nearby town of Manitou City. The Colorado Visitor Center at the top of the mountain, built to match the surrounding terrain, is famed for both its donuts and spectacular views.