A Unique Themed Dining Experience In Colorado Springs Offers A Flight Through Aviation History

Located in Colorado Springs, one of the country's most underrated vacation destinations, is The Airplane Restaurant. Also known as Solo's, this isn't just a place to eat with some aviation-related decorations; it's actually a refurbished plane from the Air Force where guests have the chance to enjoy classic American fare while sitting inside a piece of history. It isn't the only restaurant in the world based in an airplane, but it was one of the first in the United States and is especially impressive, considering it's located not far from a couple of Air Force bases and academies.

The airplane that now houses the eatery is a Boeing KC-97. It's still fully intact, despite the fact that it was built in 1953 and used primarily as a refueling plane. After almost being lost during a mission, it was retired in 1975. In 2002, it was given a new life when it was converted into an aviation-themed restaurant featuring waitstaff dressed in flight attendant outfits. While most of the cockpit was stripped, things like the fueling tanks and the original engines were still included when it was bought by Steve Kanatzar, transported from Texas to Colorado, and transformed into the restaurant.

Kanatzar has a passion for flying; when not running The Airplane Restaurant, he often pilots gliders and small, private airplanes. While this isn't the first restaurant run by Kanatzar, it's the one he's truly passionate about, which is made obvious by the decorations, food, and the fact that it took him 10 years to find the perfect plane. If you're eager to try a delicious burger or sandwich while learning a bit of history, this is a place you don't want to miss.