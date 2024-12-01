A Secret Eerie Tunnel In Kentucky Is A Uniquely Breathtaking Gateway To The Red River Gorge

The Bluegrass State of Kentucky is filled with surprises. In addition to the Bourbon Trail, there are the three larger-than-life sculptures of giants at the Bernheim Forest in Clermont. Then, there is the inspirational location of the original slasher film "Halloween," the budget-friendly Bowling Green. But the surprises and unique sites don't end there. There is one more quirky attraction you must visit: Nada Tunnel.

Known as the "Gateway to Red River Gorge," Nada Tunnel is the most intriguing way to enter the Red River Gorge Geological Area. It lies within the Daniel Boone National Forest, about an hour's drive from the picturesque town of London at the edge of the Appalachians. Pronounced "nay-duh," the tunnel is named after Nada, a long-gone logging town 10 miles away.

The tunnel is 12 feet wide, 13 feet high, and 900 feet long. As you drive closer, it resembles a verdant monster of bushes, greenery, and plants about to swallow you whole! Drive carefully — the narrow tunnel can only accommodate one car at a time. Stop at the entrance and check for oncoming vehicles. When the coast is clear, turn on your headlights before driving through. If you have an SUV or a bigger car, double-check that you can clear the tunnel before proceeding.