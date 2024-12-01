A Secret Eerie Tunnel In Kentucky Is A Uniquely Breathtaking Gateway To The Red River Gorge
The Bluegrass State of Kentucky is filled with surprises. In addition to the Bourbon Trail, there are the three larger-than-life sculptures of giants at the Bernheim Forest in Clermont. Then, there is the inspirational location of the original slasher film "Halloween," the budget-friendly Bowling Green. But the surprises and unique sites don't end there. There is one more quirky attraction you must visit: Nada Tunnel.
Known as the "Gateway to Red River Gorge," Nada Tunnel is the most intriguing way to enter the Red River Gorge Geological Area. It lies within the Daniel Boone National Forest, about an hour's drive from the picturesque town of London at the edge of the Appalachians. Pronounced "nay-duh," the tunnel is named after Nada, a long-gone logging town 10 miles away.
The tunnel is 12 feet wide, 13 feet high, and 900 feet long. As you drive closer, it resembles a verdant monster of bushes, greenery, and plants about to swallow you whole! Drive carefully — the narrow tunnel can only accommodate one car at a time. Stop at the entrance and check for oncoming vehicles. When the coast is clear, turn on your headlights before driving through. If you have an SUV or a bigger car, double-check that you can clear the tunnel before proceeding.
A tunnel that chronicles Kentucky's history
The Dana Lumber Company initially commissioned the construction of the tunnel for the locomotive to haul logs from the Red River Gorge to its sawmill in nearby Clay City. Workers began building in 1910 by plowing through limestone with drills, steam machinery, and dynamite. They worked through the cold winter months when an accident struck. A 19-year-old man was killed by frozen sticks of dynamite when he attempted to thaw them near a fire, causing them to ignite. Allegedly, his ghost still haunts the tunnel in the form of green orbs at the entrance.
The tunnel took one year to complete. It was a rare feat in its day, as most logging companies laid the railway lines chaotically through creeks and along ridges rather than blasting through a mountain. The Dana Lumber Company's tunneled railroad line became a vital link to other railway lines transporting finished lumber. The tunnel was originally only 12 feet by 12 feet, but when the first train loaded with logs got stuck and needed to be blasted free, the tunnel gained an extra foot in height. Eventually, the railroad was paved and became a one-lane road for cars. Though the company is no longer, its legacy remains in the rugged tunnel on Kentucky Route 77, a part of the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway.
Spend an afternoon in Red River Gorge
Put on some bluegrass tunes as you cruise down the Red River Gorge Scenic Byway. The 46-mile road starts in Stanton on State Highway 11. It is serene and surprisingly uncrowded, and the unique landscape makes the road trip the perfect weekend getaway. You will encounter the Nada Tunnel entrance after passing through densely forested areas. It's a bit spooky driving through the pitch-black tunnel lit only by your headlights, but you can still see how jagged the tunnel is, evidence that the whole thing was manually carved over 100 years ago. No wonder it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After the tunnel, you can admire the surrounding stone arches, boulders, and unique rock formations. Have a pit stop at the Gladie Visitor Center to learn more about the area's geology and history, and stretch your legs on one of the nearby hiking trails. The byway's endpoint is Zachariah, where you can rent a cabin to explore the Red River Gorge Geological Area more extensively. Many well-maintained trails are available for hiking and waterfall chasing. Torrent Falls is a pretty waterfall with a private climbing path equipped with cables and iron rungs. It is suitable for beginner and advanced climbers, but confirm that registration is open before you begin scaling.