Stop At Several Of Vermont's Most Famous Charming Towns On This Wildly Scenic Mountainous Byway
Filled with beautiful towns that thrive in the fall and artsy cities surrounded by mountains, Vermont triumphs in scenic beauty. Nicknamed The Green Mountain State, inspired by the acres of rolling emerald peaks that comprise its landscape, it's no wonder that its real name translates to green (vert) mountains (mont) in French. Naturally, the ideal way to take in the state's unparalleled scenery is by taking a road trip. While Vermont boasts a number of scenic byways, the legendary Green Mountain Byway stands above the rest.
Along the road's 71-mile corridor, you'll find lush landscapes, beautiful parks and recreational areas, and historic villages full of charm. Stop in Stowe, a picturesque ski town full of quaint shops and one of Vermont's most awe-inspiring hikes. Sample pure maple candy at the Butternut Maple Farm in Morrisville and traverse through covered bridges with storied pasts along the way. Whatever stops you choose to make, The Green Mountain Byway promises an unforgettably scenic adventure through the beautiful northeastern state.
Charming towns along the way
Characterized by historic architecture and vibrant cultural scenes, there are six towns and villages nestled along The Green Mountain Byway: Cambridge, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Waterbury, and one of the most popular, Stowe. Tucked between some of Vermont's most majestic mountains, the idyllic village is a world-renowned ski destination and a shopper's dream come true. Stroll down its historic downtown, which is lined with charming boutiques, local restaurants, and gorgeous 19th-century buildings like the striking, white-spired Stowe Community Church. Sip a pint of locally crafted cider at Stowe Cider, and dine on barbeque and grill classics at their onsite restaurant, Shakedown Street. While you're in the area, don't miss a side trip to the infamous Gold Brook Bridge, more commonly known as Emily's Bridge, a historic covered bridge shrouded in trees and haunting legends.
North of Stowe is another notable town, Morristown, a hub for history, art, and quintessential Vermont maple syrup. Head downtown to embark on the History & Art Walk, a self-guided tour marked by murals, plaques, and Civil War relics. For a deliciously authentic Vermont experience, tap into Butternut Mountain Farm, one of the largest maple producers in America that boasts 100% pure maple syrups and candies.
Outdoor adventures, and idyllic lodgings
If you're looking for outdoor adventures, try Waterbury. Located just south of Stowe, the area is home to three of Vermont's gorgeous state parks. Head to Camel's Hump State Park to hike the 6-mile trail up its namesake mountain, or Little River State Park for multiple hiking and biking trails. For water activities, The Waterbury Center State Park features the spectacular Waterbury Reservoir, which is ideal for swimming, paddleboarding, and canoeing. While you're in the area, take a sweet side trip to the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory, where you can book a 30-minute guided tour to learn how ice cream is made, sample scoops, and walk through the Flavor Graveyard.
When you're ready to call it a day, there are a plethora of lodging options along the Green Mountain Byway. For an idyllic retreat surrounded by scenic beauty, check into the Trapp Family Lodge near Stowe. Inspired by "The Sound of Music," the European-style mountain resort sits on 2,600 acres, boasting suites with Austrian decor, four restaurants, and majestic mountain views. Another popular locale is the Smuggler's Notch Inn, a historic inn at the base of Mount Mansfield with charming rooms and cozy common spaces to relax after your Green Mountain Byway adventures.