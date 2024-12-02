Stop At Several Of Vermont's Most Famous Charming Towns On This Wildly Scenic Mountainous Byway

Filled with beautiful towns that thrive in the fall and artsy cities surrounded by mountains, Vermont triumphs in scenic beauty. Nicknamed The Green Mountain State, inspired by the acres of rolling emerald peaks that comprise its landscape, it's no wonder that its real name translates to green (vert) mountains (mont) in French. Naturally, the ideal way to take in the state's unparalleled scenery is by taking a road trip. While Vermont boasts a number of scenic byways, the legendary Green Mountain Byway stands above the rest.

Along the road's 71-mile corridor, you'll find lush landscapes, beautiful parks and recreational areas, and historic villages full of charm. Stop in Stowe, a picturesque ski town full of quaint shops and one of Vermont's most awe-inspiring hikes. Sample pure maple candy at the Butternut Maple Farm in Morrisville and traverse through covered bridges with storied pasts along the way. Whatever stops you choose to make, The Green Mountain Byway promises an unforgettably scenic adventure through the beautiful northeastern state.