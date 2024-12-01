The World's Only Dog Chapel Is A Unique Living Piece Of Art Honoring Fluffy Friends In Vermont
Do all dogs go to heaven? At the world's only dog chapel, the answer is an emphatic yes. Set atop 150 acres of a private mountain, just east of downtown St. Johnsbury, and 35 miles south of Vermont's most breathtaking hidden glacial lake, the chapel not only reflects the deep love — and loss — people feel for their canine companions, but also the artistic spirit of its builder, Stephen Huneck. The chapel forms just one part of the Dog Mountain experience. Here, dogs are free to run and play leash-free among meadows, 2.75 miles of hiking trails, dog ponds, and an agility course. Also on the property is a gallery displaying and selling Huneck's dog-themed, wood-cut prints, giclées, children's books, furniture, and other items.
The spiritual heart remains the steepled, traditional, New England-style chapel, which opened in 2000 as a piece of living, communal art. Inside, sunlight filters through stained glass windows featuring dogs to illuminate pews carved with pups, sculptures of dogs, and thousands of pictures of passed-on pooches tacked to the walls. The unconditional love is palpable. It is echoed by the sign out front, declaring "Welcome, All Creeds, All Breeds, No Dogmas Allowed."
For the love of Huneck
The love and loss that fills the air at Dog Mountain also connects to its creator. Inspired by the love of dogs, Huneck focused his art on them, telling NBC News in 2008, "I really believe they're the great spirit's special gift to mankind. Dogs teach us more than we teach them." This appreciation transformed into wood carvings of canines, furniture with dogs motifs, wood-cut prints, and even a series of dog-themed children's books, one of which, "Sally Goes to the Beach," was a New York Times best seller.
Today, Dog Mountain is as much a tribute to the Huneck family as the dogs they loved. It is stewarded by Friends of Dog Mountain, which carries on the Hunecks' vision of "creating a place of heartfelt experience and deep healing through nature, love, art, and pets." All whom are touched by their visits are invited to celebrate a number of annual events and dog parties that feature live music, food, contests, raffles, and more.
This makes any visit not just a great addition to a Vermont itinerary but a way to repay the love of your very good dog. For more unique destinations for a trip in the Green Mountain State, read about Fall's color capital and America's most beautiful town.