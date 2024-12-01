The World's Only Dog Chapel Is A Unique Living Piece Of Art Honoring Fluffy Friends In Vermont

The love and loss that fills the air at Dog Mountain also connects to its creator. Inspired by the love of dogs, Huneck focused his art on them, telling NBC News in 2008, "I really believe they're the great spirit's special gift to mankind. Dogs teach us more than we teach them." This appreciation transformed into wood carvings of canines, furniture with dogs motifs, wood-cut prints, and even a series of dog-themed children's books, one of which, "Sally Goes to the Beach," was a New York Times best seller.

Today, Dog Mountain is as much a tribute to the Huneck family as the dogs they loved. It is stewarded by Friends of Dog Mountain, which carries on the Hunecks' vision of "creating a place of heartfelt experience and deep healing through nature, love, art, and pets." All whom are touched by their visits are invited to celebrate a number of annual events and dog parties that feature live music, food, contests, raffles, and more.

This makes any visit not just a great addition to a Vermont itinerary but a way to repay the love of your very good dog. For more unique destinations for a trip in the Green Mountain State, read about Fall's color capital and America's most beautiful town.