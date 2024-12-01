The Most Common Mistake Parents Make While Flying With Kids, According To Flight Attendants

If you're about to take your child on their first flight, it's normal to feel nervous. You may have been going overboard trying to figure out the best tips and tricks for making traveling with your kids a more stress-free experience. You might have overstuffed your carry-on with snacks, coloring books, and your iPad full of downloaded movies and games. Those are all great ideas for keeping the fun going while you're in the sky, but according to flight attendants, it might be a mistake to share the activities you've planned for your kids at the beginning of the flight.

There's only so long a kid can enjoy a handheld pinball machine or watch "Bluey" before they get bored. The truth is, for many kids, just being on a plane is engaging enough — at least for a little while. "Don't pull out all your tricks at once. Too many times I see parents pull out the snacks and have a movie playing while we're still boarding," flight attendant Keri Kulhman told Reader's Digest. "Flying for most kids is exciting. Let them just take it all in for a while." Once kids have been strapped into their seats for quite some time and start to get restless, only then is the perfect moment to break out the crackers and toys.