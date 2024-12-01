Unwind Your Mind At A Historic California Estate Dedicated To Inner Peace And Self Awareness

Los Angeles, California, is the home of the movies, the stars who make them shine, and some pretty fantastic weather. It's also a popular tourist destination, especially for those who love entertainment. When you visit, you may spend your days looking for LA's best celebrity hotspots, surfing at the beach (where you might actually spot some of them), or hitting filming locations like the Bronson Caves in Griffith Park. It's a real go-getter town, but there are some great spots to relax and find some inner peace.

One of those is a beautiful and historic estate right in the heart of the city that makes you feel like you're in another world. The Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens is a place you can visit for a tour and enjoy mindful experiences while wandering through their meditation gardens. There is even a labyrinth modeled after the one in France's Chartres Cathedral. You can try to solve it on foot as you contemplate life and let your mind wander. Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens has everything you need to unwind from a busy tourist schedule or just to shake off the stress we all carry every day.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the spot, "Such a warm and inviting place. Thoroughly enjoyed the tour of the home and the gardens. I will definately [sic] return to spend time on the labyrinth." Others mentioned the beauty of the place and called it a "hidden gem." The best part is that a visit costs only $6.