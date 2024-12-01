Unwind Your Mind At A Historic California Estate Dedicated To Inner Peace And Self Awareness
Los Angeles, California, is the home of the movies, the stars who make them shine, and some pretty fantastic weather. It's also a popular tourist destination, especially for those who love entertainment. When you visit, you may spend your days looking for LA's best celebrity hotspots, surfing at the beach (where you might actually spot some of them), or hitting filming locations like the Bronson Caves in Griffith Park. It's a real go-getter town, but there are some great spots to relax and find some inner peace.
One of those is a beautiful and historic estate right in the heart of the city that makes you feel like you're in another world. The Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens is a place you can visit for a tour and enjoy mindful experiences while wandering through their meditation gardens. There is even a labyrinth modeled after the one in France's Chartres Cathedral. You can try to solve it on foot as you contemplate life and let your mind wander. Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens has everything you need to unwind from a busy tourist schedule or just to shake off the stress we all carry every day.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the spot, "Such a warm and inviting place. Thoroughly enjoyed the tour of the home and the gardens. I will definately [sic] return to spend time on the labyrinth." Others mentioned the beauty of the place and called it a "hidden gem." The best part is that a visit costs only $6.
The Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens in Los Angeles
The Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens is housed in a 1910 Renaissance-style mansion built by Italian winemaker Secundo Guasti, who collected art to display in the home. It was later bought by famous early Hollywood director Busby Berkeley — responsible for many Great Depression-era musicals — in 1937. Though it passed through several hands over the years, it was most recently purchased by the Peace Theological Seminary in 1974 and later became the headquarters of the Movement of Spiritual Awareness. In 2002, the labyrinth and gardens were added, and the estate opened to the public.
When you visit, you can take a tour through the mansion, and afterward, wander through the lovely gardens, with water featuresand sculptured lawns. You can meditate or just relax as you let the surroundings calm your senses. Although it's much smaller than this long corn maze near Chicago, the labyrinth, which is carved into stone on the ground, can be used for walking meditation (as has been done for centuries) or as a spot to unwind the cares of the day. There are also events like meditation classes with crystal bowls and chimes, tea gatherings, sound baths, freeform writing experiences, and urban retreats.
To enjoy this tranquil and soothing space, you simply make a reservation online here for a timed entrance during its open hours (which are on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays). Park in the lot or on the street, and you'll be buzzed in. Service dogs are allowed, and the lower garden is accessible for those with mobility issues. One note: This is place of calm, and the use of cell phones is strongly discouraged, so this isn't really the spot for social media pics.