The Most Convenient Place To Get Food Near California's Golden Gate Bridge Is A Unique Café

If you are in San Francisco's Presidio district and need a quick place to refuel before popping across the Golden Gate Bridge, there's only one option for a quick, convenient, and caffeinated bite. When the Round House Café, a one-of-a-kind Art Deco structure, was opened in 1938, there was little doubt that it delivered everything promised by its name: a window-flooded, circular piece of architecture, serving café and diner fare to Golden Gate gazers. Today, the focus has shifted to third-wave coffee, with Equator Coffee serving up its namesake blends at the new Round House Café, which maintains its iconic structure on the Golden Gate Bridge Plaza. The streamlined menu might not be full-on greasy diner fare, but it's complete with well-chosen coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, lunch, and donuts. And it still has the best view of the Bay Area's biggest infrastructure attraction.

If you've searched for elusive views from the San Francisco Bay's beautiful secret swings or taken one of the world's most scenic ferry rides from San Francisco to Sausalito, you'll find locating the Round House much easier. Just take the last exit from the 101 Freeway before getting onto the bridge, or take the municipal bus 28 or Golden Gate Transit buses 101, 130, or 150 for access. You can also access the eatery from the bike and pedestrian routes that cross the bridge, making it a perfect stop-off before or after your bridge crossing. The café is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.