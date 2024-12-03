Why It May Be Best To Skip A Meal On Your Next Red Eye Flight

If you're lucky enough to have purchased a plane ticket for a flight that includes meals, you probably skipped grabbing food at the airport. After all, you already paid for food in your airfare. However, you may want to rethink eating on the flight if it happens to be a red eye, aka one that flies overnight. While red eyes are an effective way to save money on flights, eating a meal during one might rob you of some of the sleep you need to enjoy your vacation. You're better off skipping the in-flight meal entirely.

There are some good reasons for this. First, it can take a while before the meal service cart comes around, and waiting may steal some of your precious snooze time. Another reason is that eating too close to when you fall asleep can cause heartburn or acid reflux, which may wake you up anyway. It's hard to get shut-eye when your tummy is gurgling or you feel uncomfortably full. Add in the fact that you're pretty much stuck in a seat for the rest of the flight — other than trips to the restroom or a wander down the aisle here and there — and you could end up feeling really crummy.

If you have a long trip and fear you might feel hungry, it's better to eat at the airport before you board or wait until you arrive at your destination. Some airports even have secret red eye arrival lounges where you can grab a bite and freshen up. And, unlike in the plane cabin, if you eat in the airport, you have the opportunity to walk around a bit as your food settles. In fact, walking after eating can help digestion and lower your blood sugar.