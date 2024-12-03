The Natural Hot Springs In This Mexican Canyon Are A Truly Surreal, Tranquilizing Oasis

A huge part of the charm of the Grutas de Tolantongo is how remote, secluded, and downright secret it is, but this aspect also makes getting there something of a challenge. The nearest airport is just outside the tourist-friendly colonial city of Santiago de Querétaro, about 104 miles away. Driving from the center of Mexico City can take around four hours, and even the nearest major city, Pachuca, is about 73 miles away. Driving in Hidalgo can be tricky, with the Sierra Madre mountains making most routes full of hairpin bends and blind corners. As a result, it is a great idea to visit the Grutas de Tolantongo with a tour guide from Mexico City or Querétaro. Many tours leave early in the morning, allowing you to get to the pools as soon as the site opens, enjoy a peaceful soak before anyone else turns up, and still get back to the city before nightfall.

Once you are at the pools, you can find everything you need for a wonderful day out. Besides the hot springs themselves, there is a charming restaurant that serves traditional Mexican delicacies like chilaquiles, carne asada, and tacos dorados. There's a hotel on-site if you feel like staying the night, as well as several rustic cabins and even a campsite.

Entrance to the park costs about $10 and includes access to the caves, tunnel, river, and all the thermal pools and waterfalls. You can rent secure lockers to store your belongings while you enjoy the spa experience, as well as grills, chairs, tables, and firewood or charcoal to enjoy an al fresco meal afterward.