The Natural Hot Springs In This Mexican Canyon Are A Truly Surreal, Tranquilizing Oasis
While Mexico has some incredibly magical towns, the state of Hidalgo is one of Mexico's most underrated destinations just north of Mexico City. The region is an astounding canvas, from the fascinating Cornish mining heritage of Real del Monte and the alien rock formations of the Prismas Basálticos de Santa María Regla to the lush forest of El Chico National Park. Despite its stunning mountain landscapes and quaint towns, Hidalgo is often ignored in favor of more popular destinations. As a result, some of its most amazing sights have remained under the radar, and it is full of exquisite hidden gems to discover.
Hidden in a box canyon in the Mezquital Valley are the Grutas de Tolantongo, one of the most extraordinary places in the country. This series of limestone niches, rock pools, and karst grottoes are filled with naturally heated, mineral-rich water, offering a refreshing and relaxing natural spa. The surreal white baths filled with bright turquoise water are stacked in steps down the side of a steep, forested mountain, creating a stunning vision. While the hot springs' ethereal beauty has become something of a hit on social media in recent years (although there are pros and cons to using TikTok to plan your vacation), its remote location means that it remains firmly off the beaten track and is a wonderful place for adventurous travelers to discover in Mexico.
The Grutas de Tolantongo offer a hidden mountain thermal spa
The Tolantongo River rises from a hot spring that is naturally heated up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit and picks up minerals as it flows through channels inside the mountain. It then emerges and cascades its way down the mountainside, filling the caves and pools before flowing out through the valley below. This creates an astonishing visual experience, as well as one of the best and most beautiful places to enjoy a thermal spa in the open air.
Along with the artificial mountainside pools, visitors can relax in the warm waters of the river and even head inside the mountain, where several large natural grottoes and tunnels offer a completely different bathing experience. Here, you can enjoy cascades of warm, mineral-rich water from the walls and ceilings and find intense tranquility with hotter thermal pools similar to a steam room.
If you are traveling with young children, there are plenty of attractions for kids to enjoy while adults soak in this serene oasis. Near the main pools, there is a water slide, and the neighboring ecotourism park, La Gloria Tolantongo, offers thrills and adventures, including waterfalls, more casual splash pools, and zip lines.
Visiting the Grutas de Tolantongo
A huge part of the charm of the Grutas de Tolantongo is how remote, secluded, and downright secret it is, but this aspect also makes getting there something of a challenge. The nearest airport is just outside the tourist-friendly colonial city of Santiago de Querétaro, about 104 miles away. Driving from the center of Mexico City can take around four hours, and even the nearest major city, Pachuca, is about 73 miles away. Driving in Hidalgo can be tricky, with the Sierra Madre mountains making most routes full of hairpin bends and blind corners. As a result, it is a great idea to visit the Grutas de Tolantongo with a tour guide from Mexico City or Querétaro. Many tours leave early in the morning, allowing you to get to the pools as soon as the site opens, enjoy a peaceful soak before anyone else turns up, and still get back to the city before nightfall.
Once you are at the pools, you can find everything you need for a wonderful day out. Besides the hot springs themselves, there is a charming restaurant that serves traditional Mexican delicacies like chilaquiles, carne asada, and tacos dorados. There's a hotel on-site if you feel like staying the night, as well as several rustic cabins and even a campsite.
Entrance to the park costs about $10 and includes access to the caves, tunnel, river, and all the thermal pools and waterfalls. You can rent secure lockers to store your belongings while you enjoy the spa experience, as well as grills, chairs, tables, and firewood or charcoal to enjoy an al fresco meal afterward.