The Tourist-Friendly Colonial City For A Thrilling Food-Filled Getaway In Mexico Without Crowds

For tourists interested in a cosmopolitan Mexican vacation beyond the country's capital of Mexico City, many would consider the vibrant streets of art-filled Oaxaca City or Guadalajara, an overlooked gem full of history and food. However, there's another historic and beautiful city worth considering for foodies and wine buffs in the deserts of Central Mexico — Santiago de Querétaro.

Advertisement

Indigenous groups like the Otomíes and Pames, among many others, long populated the area that now makes up the modern-day state of Querétaro, and the colonial city of Santiago de Querétaro was established in 1531. Today, it is an important business center in terms of investment and entrepreneurship and is one of the wealthier regions of the country. One of the more recognizable remnants of the city's past is the beautiful concrete aqueduct that surrounds much of the historic downtown. There is also an open-air tourist trolley that leaves from the central plaza which gives a detailed history of Querétaro while driving around the city. Amid the bustling streets of this lesser-known metropolis, Santiago de Querétaro is also home to cool venues and hip restaurants, even if it still lacks recognition with international tourists.

Advertisement