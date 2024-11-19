The Tourist-Friendly Colonial City For A Thrilling Food-Filled Getaway In Mexico Without Crowds
For tourists interested in a cosmopolitan Mexican vacation beyond the country's capital of Mexico City, many would consider the vibrant streets of art-filled Oaxaca City or Guadalajara, an overlooked gem full of history and food. However, there's another historic and beautiful city worth considering for foodies and wine buffs in the deserts of Central Mexico — Santiago de Querétaro.
Indigenous groups like the Otomíes and Pames, among many others, long populated the area that now makes up the modern-day state of Querétaro, and the colonial city of Santiago de Querétaro was established in 1531. Today, it is an important business center in terms of investment and entrepreneurship and is one of the wealthier regions of the country. One of the more recognizable remnants of the city's past is the beautiful concrete aqueduct that surrounds much of the historic downtown. There is also an open-air tourist trolley that leaves from the central plaza which gives a detailed history of Querétaro while driving around the city. Amid the bustling streets of this lesser-known metropolis, Santiago de Querétaro is also home to cool venues and hip restaurants, even if it still lacks recognition with international tourists.
Santiago de Querétaro's historic vibe and delicious food
A great way to get to know the area's food scene is with Viator's gastronomic tour, Tacos Tequila y Más. You'll explore and learn about the history of the city while trying different local cuisines along the way. The tour begins at the Jardin Guerrero, where you'll enjoy some sweet delights and learn about the famous Mexican revolutionary leader Vicente Guerrero, who the plaza is named after. Then, you'll stop by the beautiful Plaza Constitución and hear about its secret past. You'll continue on to Jardin Zenea and then the city's Plaza de Armas, two locations with some of the city's most iconic and stunning historical architecture.
As you're learning about Querétaro's rich history, you will also try tons of delicious Mexican food, like tacos, tamales, gorditas, buñelos, churros, and even some tequila if you want. One review described the tour as a "wonderful experience" and appreciated how "they were able to provide vegetarian options without making me feel like I was missing out." After your tour, you can continue your culinary exploration at delicious restaurants like El Caserio and El Encuentro. If you decide to enjoy treats from the outdoor vendors, there is an unexpected street food red flag tourists should know before visiting Mexico.
Wine regions in Querétaro
While Baja California is a gem for outdoorsy wine lovers and no doubt Mexico's most well-known wine region, the state of Querétaro offers dozens of easily accessible vineyards. The towns of Tequisquiapan and Bernal are great day trips from Querétaro, and you can eat delicious food and tour various vineyards. One popular option is La Redonda, which contains a large outdoor restaurant and offers tours through its grape fields. The region's terrain is a gorgeous blend of sandy desert filled with cacti and lush wooded areas. It is also a great place to get some exercise, especially by hiking the nearby Peña de Bernal. The hike to the summit is manageable but slightly steep.
If you're a beer lover, don't forget to see what is happening at the headquarters of one of Mexico's most prominent microbreweries, Hercules Beer Garden. The massive complex in Santiago de Querétaro acts as an art house, movie theater, and restaurant that hosts loads of local events.