Discover A Macabre Museum Of Curiosities And Oddities At This Unique Pennsylvania Manor

While Pennsylvania boasts underrated cities like Philadelphia and college towns bursting with youthful vibes and charm like West Chester, it's also home to more sinister destinations. Gettysburg, for instance, is notorious for its haunted hot spots. Similarly, the lesser-known Evans City houses a macabre zombie museum for horror fans. Pittsburgh, too, hides a unique manor full of curiosities and oddities that would make the Addams Family swoon.

Owned by a Morticia and Gomez-like couple, Trundle Manor is a macabre wonderland buried in the quiet Swissvale neighborhood of east Pittsburgh. Open for tours by appointment only, inside you'll find a menagerie of dark delights, including taxidermied creatures, steampunk sculptures, antique medical devices, coffins, and Halloween props. While its collection of morbid treasures isn't for the faint of heart, if you have a soft spot for the strange and unusual, you'll feel right at home in Trundle Manor.