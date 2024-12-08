Discover A Macabre Museum Of Curiosities And Oddities At This Unique Pennsylvania Manor
While Pennsylvania boasts underrated cities like Philadelphia and college towns bursting with youthful vibes and charm like West Chester, it's also home to more sinister destinations. Gettysburg, for instance, is notorious for its haunted hot spots. Similarly, the lesser-known Evans City houses a macabre zombie museum for horror fans. Pittsburgh, too, hides a unique manor full of curiosities and oddities that would make the Addams Family swoon.
Owned by a Morticia and Gomez-like couple, Trundle Manor is a macabre wonderland buried in the quiet Swissvale neighborhood of east Pittsburgh. Open for tours by appointment only, inside you'll find a menagerie of dark delights, including taxidermied creatures, steampunk sculptures, antique medical devices, coffins, and Halloween props. While its collection of morbid treasures isn't for the faint of heart, if you have a soft spot for the strange and unusual, you'll feel right at home in Trundle Manor.
Trundle Manor is a dark carnival of curiosities
Though Trundle Manor is a private residence, its homeowners delight in welcoming curious guests to tour their carnival of curiosities. To book your private tour, you can reach out on their website. There's no admission fee, but donations are encouraged in the form of "money, dead things, medical devices, old cleavers, booze (not beer), or anything creepy!" Once you've booked your spot, you'll be granted a 45-minute tour of the manor's first floor. Weaving through the rooms, you'll find glass cases overflowing with grotesque artifacts, ranging from dressed-up taxidermy to antique weaponry. Adorned with mounted animal heads and unique artwork in gold Victorian-style frames, nearly every inch of wall space is covered, giving you plenty to feast your eyes on.
Among the home's most unique items is Olivia's Singing Tumor, a real tumor removed from a friend of the manor's owners. Displayed inside a glass jar, the tumor is connected to flickering lights and creepy carnivalesque music, making for a bizarre sideshow. The manor's most spacious room is the parlor, whose deep-red walls house an array of oddities, including the owners' deceased, preserved cat and an assortment of meat cleavers.
Beyond Trundle Manor
If you make it through the maze of peculiarities at Trundle Manor, you'll be rewarded with a gift shop at the end. Souvenirs include stickers, handmade Halloween costumes, and unique jewelry. If you've ever wanted to wear an octopus tentacle preserved in a tiny specimen jar around your neck for good luck, you've come to the right place. Beyond the gift shop, step outside to see the owners' car collection, including one that's been remodeled to shoot flames 6 feet into the air.
While Trundle Manor doesn't host overnight guests, Pittsburgh has some of the best haunted hotels to check into if you want to keep the spooky vibes going. Considered one of the most haunted hotels in Pittsburgh, the historical Omni William Penn Hotel boasts luxurious rooms, a speakeasy, and a storied past. You can also stay at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, a former World War II veterans' hospital with a laundry list of paranormal sightings. Wherever you choose to stay in the area, don't sleep on the macabre museum of your dreams, Trundle Manor.