The Best Haunted Hotels Across America To Stay At (If You're Brave Enough)

Historic hotels come with a lot of interesting stories that accumulate over the years. Some of those stories may even be a little out of this world. Strange noises while sleeping in an unfamiliar hotel room can let the imagination run wild, but is it really your imagination? Some would say that depends on where you were sleeping. Some hotels seem to be hotbeds of paranormal activities, whether it's due to unfortunate events that have happened there or other reasons.

Certain types of adventurous travelers even specifically seek out haunted islands that will creep you out, and haunted hotels to stay at, and we have rounded up 12 of the best haunted hotels in the United States. Naturally, they tend to be historic hotels that have accumulated noteworthy stories and guests over the years. The hotels on this list not only have interesting tales that will make you question reality, but they're also great hotels that offer comfortable rooms and superior amenities. If the sightings and whispers at these hotels keep you up at night, at least the plush bedding might help you fall asleep.