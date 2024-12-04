Escape Puerto Vallarta Crowds At This Hidden Fishing Village With Postcard-Worthy Beaches

Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful beachside city in Mexico and a hotspot for LGBTQ+ tourists, but it can be crowded and lined with high rises and hotel developments. Some of Mexico's best beaches lie outside of the bigger cities, and for unspoiled stretches of sand and pristine coves, head south from Puerto Vallarta to Boca de Tomatlán.

This charming fishing village is framed by the lush Sierra Madre Mountains, where the Horcones River meets the Bay of Banderas. It is beloved for its delicious restaurants and stunning tropical beaches, including some only accessible by boat or a hike through the jungle. Though accessing the beaches may require a bit of effort, you'll be justly rewarded when you reach a remote sandy paradise with tranquil waves that are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling. Afterward, enjoy a feast of freshly caught seafood before heading back to your accommodation.

Boca de Tomatlán is about 16 miles south of the Puerto Vallarta Airport. You can also take a public bus or water taxi from the city's Zona Romantica. The best time to visit is from November to May for warm, sunny weather. The summer months can be very hot, rainy, and humid, although prices are much more affordable during this time. On your next vacation to Puerto Vallarta, don't miss out on exploring Boca de Tomatlán's pockets of natural beauty.