Escape Puerto Vallarta Crowds At This Hidden Fishing Village With Postcard-Worthy Beaches
Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful beachside city in Mexico and a hotspot for LGBTQ+ tourists, but it can be crowded and lined with high rises and hotel developments. Some of Mexico's best beaches lie outside of the bigger cities, and for unspoiled stretches of sand and pristine coves, head south from Puerto Vallarta to Boca de Tomatlán.
This charming fishing village is framed by the lush Sierra Madre Mountains, where the Horcones River meets the Bay of Banderas. It is beloved for its delicious restaurants and stunning tropical beaches, including some only accessible by boat or a hike through the jungle. Though accessing the beaches may require a bit of effort, you'll be justly rewarded when you reach a remote sandy paradise with tranquil waves that are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling. Afterward, enjoy a feast of freshly caught seafood before heading back to your accommodation.
Boca de Tomatlán is about 16 miles south of the Puerto Vallarta Airport. You can also take a public bus or water taxi from the city's Zona Romantica. The best time to visit is from November to May for warm, sunny weather. The summer months can be very hot, rainy, and humid, although prices are much more affordable during this time. On your next vacation to Puerto Vallarta, don't miss out on exploring Boca de Tomatlán's pockets of natural beauty.
Embark on a guided tour of Boca de Tomatlán
The best way to explore Boca de Tomatlán and its secluded beaches is with a local guide on Viator's Full-Day Trail to Six Hidden Beaches, Colomitos, and Snorkel Tour. You will meet up with your expert guide in Puerto Vallarta's Zona Romantica before boarding a local bus to Boca. There, you'll head out on a 40-minute hike to the beautiful Colomitos Beach, the smallest one in Mexico. This petite cove is encircled by large boulders and boasts translucent turquoise waters.
Next, you'll trek to more hidden beaches where you'll be able to swim and snorkel if the weather permits. The last beach you'll visit is Playa las Animas, a wide sandy stretch with popular seafood shacks where you'll enjoy a delicious lunch. The tour concludes with a water taxi ride back to Boca de Tomatlán, which promises magnificent views of the coastline.
This 6.5-hour tour is priced at around $34 per person and can accommodate 14 guests. Travelers should be in good physical condition and wear proper footwear, as the hikes can be strenuous. Snorkel equipment will be provided, but lunch is not included. This tour has drawn rave reviews from intrepid Viator travelers: "Diego was an excellent guide and we got to see six different beaches. We even got to jump off a mini cliff!" After your adventure, you can further escape Puerto Vallarta crowds at the secret scenic town of El Tuito hidden in the Sierra Madre Mountains.