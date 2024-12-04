One Of Oregon's Most Unique Natural Wonders Is An Off-The-Beaten-Path Colorful Hill Paradise

Oregon's Painted Hills formed about 35 million years ago, and its vibrant colors correspond to different climates over the years. The expansive swaths of red soil dancing across the hills were created during times with tropical climates, while the yellows come from times with temperate climates. You can easily see these patterns by hiking to the Painted Hills Overlook. The short path is less than a mile long and offers sweeping views of the entire region.

Painted Hills Overlook is one of five trails in the park. Most trails are incredibly short, with only the Carroll Rim Trail running for over a mile. This unshaded hike climbs nearly 400 feet, ending atop a small rise and granting even more panoramic views of the Painted Hills. It's recommended that you explore all five trails, as they're conveniently located off Bear Creek Road. If you're traveling in an RV or large vehicle, however, the roads aren't conducive to driving beyond the Painted Hills Overlook.

Keep in mind that visitors are asked to remain on trails and pathways at all times — venturing off the trail is prohibited. And while the Pacific Northwest might be known for its rainy weather and shaded forests, the deserts around Painted Hills aren't your typical Pacific Northwest. Because of this, be sure to pack additional water and wear protective layers if visiting in the summer.