The Best Activities For Adults On A Vacation To Washington D.C.

For those interested in politics or American history, there are few better places to visit in the United States than its capital, Washington D.C. Although home to the country's most prominent political memorials and landmarks, like the White House and the Lincoln Memorial, this city is more than just the political capital. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you won't want to miss.

Apart from its political landmarks, D.C. has vibrant culinary, music, nightlife culture, and plenty of green spaces. In truth, it's a paradise for history lovers. As a major city, it's no surprise that there's a ton to do in D.C., so we've narrowed down some of the best activities for adults to enjoy. We relied primarily on personal experience to compile this list. We also consulted Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and destination sites to ensure accurate information and the best recommendations.