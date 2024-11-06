The Best Activities For Adults On A Vacation To Washington D.C.
For those interested in politics or American history, there are few better places to visit in the United States than its capital, Washington D.C. Although home to the country's most prominent political memorials and landmarks, like the White House and the Lincoln Memorial, this city is more than just the political capital. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you won't want to miss.
Apart from its political landmarks, D.C. has vibrant culinary, music, nightlife culture, and plenty of green spaces. In truth, it's a paradise for history lovers. As a major city, it's no surprise that there's a ton to do in D.C., so we've narrowed down some of the best activities for adults to enjoy. We relied primarily on personal experience to compile this list. We also consulted Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and destination sites to ensure accurate information and the best recommendations.
Tour the U.S. Capitol
D.C. is rich in political history and landmarks, but one of the best places to dive into the country's roots is at the Capitol. Schedule a free tour via the U.S. Capitol online reservation system or the offices of your local representative or senator. The tour begins in the Visitor Center and guides attendees through the crypt, rotunda, and National Statuary Hall.
The U.S. Capitol tour runs Monday through Saturday and operates in a 10-minute interval until 3:20 p.m. each day. According to reviews, it lasts about an hour and is well worth it. "This was an amazing experience," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The tour was a highlight of our visit to Washington D.C. and must be on everyone's list. [It is] very well set-up for wheelchairs."
Visit Theodore Roosevelt Island
Despite being a large city, D.C. is home to a number of green spaces, and one of its best examples is Theodore Roosevelt Island, an 88-acre national park on the Potomac River. It's the ultimate destination for walking or running on diverse trails, enjoying canoeing or kayaking, or checking out the local wildlife. Wildflowers make a beautiful appearance in spring and summer; birders should look out for wading birds, raptors, and warblers. If you'd like to learn about the history of the island, join a ranger-led program any time of the week or a guided tour on Saturday mornings.
The park is "One of the best kept secrets in Washington," according to a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The memorial [is] appropriate in size and nature [and has] ... a frontier-like landscape." Theodore Roosevelt Island is accessible by car and public transportation (it's a 10- to 15-minute walk from Rosslyn Metro station). You can also reach it on foot or biking via the Mount Vernon Trail. No entrance fee is required.
Walk around the National Mall
Known as "America's front yard," the National Mall is a must-visit during any D.C. trip. Technically extending from the Capitol to the Potomac River, there's a ton to see within this pocket of D.C. The iconic Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial sit here, but that's just the beginning. The National Mall also houses the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial, the Vietnam Women's Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and more.
You'll want to be here during D.C.'s famous cherry blossom season, which typically peaks at the end of March to the beginning of April. The Tidal Basin, which comprises the Jefferson Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, is the best place to spot the vibrancy of cherry blossom trees. As a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "[The National Mall is] one of the most distinctive and iconic areas of D.C. — it's a must visit. Beautiful and vast — one would need an entire day to explore the area, especially around cherry blossom season."
Explore D.C.'s museums
For museum lovers, there are few better destinations than Washington D.C. The city's free museums alone are impressive and could take up an entire trip. The museums are one of the reasons that travel expert Rick Steves says that D.C. is one of the best American cities for tourism. For instance, The Smithsonian Institution comprises a zoo, 17 museums, and art galleries (and has one of the best elephant exhibits in the U.S.), all of which are free. Whether you're interested in history, culture, art, or science, there's something for you here.
Notable D.C. museums include the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Gallery of Art, the National Portrait Gallery, and the National Archives Museum. If you're up for paying the price of admission, the Spy Museum is also a popular D.C. destination. One of its most unique showcases is its Undercover Mission Exhibit, which assigns guests a unique identity and special tasks for completion. The National Museum of Women in the Arts and the National Geographic Museum are also engaging and worthwhile.
Hike at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
Although nature lovers seeking a breathtaking park on the East Coast may sooner think of nearby Shenandoah National Park, there are an impressive number of green spaces right within D.C.'s borders. This 700-acre park in northeast D.C. is one of the city's most picturesque and tranquil areas, thanks to its 45 ponds, which are home to tropical water lilies, a 500-year-old lotus, and other aquatic fauna. From frogs and turtles to 248 bird species, there's plenty of wildlife to view on trails along wetlands and the Anacostia River.
Plan your trip for the summertime to see everything in full bloom. If you visit in mid-July, you will encounter the annual Lotus & Water Lily Festival, which features performances from around the world, games, arts and crafts, and more. "Walking along the ponds, surrounded by vibrant flowers and lush greenery, felt like stepping into another world," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Whether you're a nature lover or just need a break from the city, Kenilworth is a hidden gem worth exploring." Kenilworth Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free year-round.
Go on an architecture tour around Embassy Row and Dupont Circle
Fans of history and architecture should head to Dupont Circle, a D.C. neighborhood known for its lavish Gilded Age mansions and impressive embassies. Within Dupont Circle is Embassy Row, which houses 170-plus embassies, each telling a unique story — and there's no better way to explore them than on an architecture tour. Over two hours or so, you'll get an interesting look into D.C. culture and history, all while admiring some true architectural gems.
"A phenomenal and active way to learn about the city, its architecture, and behind-the-scenes history," wrote a Viator reviewer. "We experienced the Dupont neighborhood in a way we never had before — and the insights into international relations and embassy culture were an added bonus. Would definitely do this again and explore other tours with this group!"
Tour the White House
Washington, D.C., is filled with iconic buildings, but the White House is undoubtedly one of the country's most recognizable landmarks and symbols. Self-guided tours of the White House are free and include the public rooms in the East Wing and the Residence. As with the Capitol, tour requests can be made through your representative or senator. Just make sure to submit your request 21 to 90 days before your proposed tour date. If you're a non-U.S. citizen, you can contact your embassy in D.C. for arrangements.
Additionally, tours can be requested directly through the White House's online ticketing system 7 to 30 days in advance. Keep in mind that tours can't be rescheduled once they're booked. Although it's not the easiest process overall, "it's 100% worth the hassle!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Touring The White House is truly an amazing experience and we would do it again in a heartbeat!"
Take a night tour
If you ask locals what to do in D.C., one of the top responses will likely be visiting the National Mall at night. That's right, the National Mall and Memorial Parks are open 24 hours daily, and there's something extra special about visiting some of D.C.'s top sites when they're lit up at night. Plus, there's the bonus that you don't have to deal with as many crowds as during the daytime.
The D.C. Monuments and Memorials night tour on Viator will make your visit even easier, allowing you to knock a few must-see sites off your bucket list, from the Jefferson Memorial to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, while in the comfort of a luxury mini-coach. "This tour was the best part of my trip to Washington D.C.!" one Viator tour reviewer wrote. "We saw many of the [must-see] places on my list and others that I would have missed out on if not for this tour."
See D.C. from above at the Old Post Office Tower
For aerial views of D.C., head to the Old Post Office Tower, a gorgeous Romanesque Revival building on Pennsylvania Avenue. Opened in 1899, it once served as the U.S. Postal Department headquarters, the Washington, D.C. post office, and the Dead Letters Museum, which featured thousands of parcels the postal service couldn't deliver. Today, the building is a hotel, but the tower remains open to the public. This means that the observation deck is free to visit and doesn't require a reservation.
You will enjoy dramatic vistas of the city from 270 feet above ground, including views of the Pentagon, the Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and more from the observation deck. The tower is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — the last entry is 30 minutes before closing. "The views are outstanding and give you a unique perspective of the National Mall and the Smithsonian museums," explains one previous visitor on Tripadvisor.
Check out local restaurants
No trip would be complete without exploring the local food scene. Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Chinatown, and Capitol Hill are all great places for diving into D.C.'s restaurant scene. Union Market has food vendors ranging from Southern comfort food to Venezuelan arepas. It's also worth noting that D.C. is serious about its brunch. Founding Farmers, which serves breakfast on weekdays and a weekend brunch and has three D.C. locations, is a well-known spot, as is the Unconventional Diner.
For the rest of the day, Ben's Chili Bowl is a D.C. institution known for its signature dish, half-smoke hot dogs, while Wiseguy Pizza and The Bottom Line are popular spots for casual dining as well. Don't miss out on visiting one of D.C.'s many Ethiopian restaurants either — Chercher is a great choice. Those seeking steakhouses will also be spoiled for choice in America's capital. Rare Steakhouse and Tavern and St. Anselm are both top picks.
Enjoy D.C.'s nightlife
D.C. is the epitome of a work-hard, play-hard city. Whether you're seeking casual dive bars, trendy nightclubs, a college crowd, or a mature atmosphere, D.C. has it all. The U Street Corridor, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, 14th Street, and Navy Yard are popular nightlife areas. For a stylish atmosphere and delicious cocktails, check out Silver Lyan. James Beard semifinalist and all-around acclaimed spot Service Bar is another great choice. The Watergate Hotel's rooftop bar, Top of the Gate, is a popular pick, thanks to its stunning views.
The same can be said for the VUE Rooftop, on top of Hotel Washington, which offers views of the White House and Washington Monument. And if you prefer to experience D.C. during the day, you'll be pleased to know that the city loves its happy hour deals. Head to Bar Chinois for affordable Chinese appetizers and half-priced cocktails Tuesday through Sunday evenings. Or check out Pearl Drive for discounted mussels, oysters, and well-priced drinks on weekday evenings.
Listen to live music
With plenty of music venues and opportunities for live music, visiting at least one spot is a must during any D.C. trip. A D.C. music scene staple is the 9:30 Club near U Street, which has hosted headliners ranging from Bob Dylan to Adele. Similarly, the Black Cat on the 14th is for indie and alternative rock music, and The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library hosts seasonal musical performances.
If opera or live orchestra performances are more your scene, then it's worthwhile checking out one of the nation's busiest living memorials, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. And every May until early August, pay a visit to the National Gallery of Art's sculpture garden for its free Jazz in the Garden event. Just keep in mind that registration is required and selection is based on a lottery system.
Explore Georgetown
If strolling a beautiful neighborhood and shopping is your vibe, one of the best places to check out is Georgetown, a scenic and historic D.C. neighborhood. M Street has a reputation as one of the best shopping streets in the country. Similarly, Book Hill and Georgetown Design District are must-visit areas for shoppers. But don't worry, there's lots to do apart from shopping. With beautiful architecture, over 100 restaurants, and plenty of activities, Georgetown is well worth at least a few hours on any D.C. itinerary.
If you're looking for a more outdoorsy outing, try kayaking or paddle boarding along the Potomac or simply walking along the waterfront. For nature, head to Dumbarton Oaks, a 27-acre historic park. If you're seeking history-based attractions, visit Tudor Place, home to six generations of descendants of Martha Washington. Tours are available Tuesdays through Sundays, and there's a suggested donation of $10 for adults. Taking a self-guided Kennedy walking tour is also a popular activity for those interested in seeing the homes of John and Jacqueline Kennedy.
Visit the Library of Congress
The Library of Congress is the largest in the world, and it's also one of the best free activities D.C. has to offer (plus, it's one of the top TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S., if that has any sway over you). The library is the city's first; it started in 1800 but was officially opened in 1895. After its initial collection was destroyed by the British in the War of 1812, Congress bought Thomas Jefferson's 6,000-plus collection of books to replenish its loss. Today, The Library of Congress is home to 164 million items, including books, photos, maps, and records.
The library spans three buildings on Capitol Hill — so don't skip a stop in the Thomas Jefferson Building, which is open Mondays through Saturdays and houses a number of interesting exhibits. The architecture is also stunning, thanks to its Gilded Age, Beaux Arts style, a rotunda, and four courtyards. "I was blown away by how beautiful this location was!" shared one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The architecture and attention to detail left me speechless!"
Walk or bike along Mount Vernon Trail
This popular 18-mile trail leads from Mount Vernon (George Washington's home) to Theodore Roosevelt Island. A great spot for hiking, jogging, or biking, Mount Vernon Trail offers plenty of gorgeous views along the way. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy a stunning and unique perspective of the Potomac River and the D.C. skyline, including some of its monuments.
"I've traveled from NYC to San Francisco and run many rail trails in between, but the Mount Vernon Trail holds a special piece of my heart," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "It's beauty and ease of use can't be beat. ... it's a great trail and perfect for any type of runner or walker and the view along to Potomac is incredible."
Relax at Gravelly Point Park
This popular spot across D.C.'s Potomac is a great place for boating, cycling, picnicking, or just watching planes take off and land. Located just a few hundred feet away from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport runway, Gravelly Point Park is one of the country's best places to spot airplanes. If driving, you can reach this Arlington park from the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Although D.C. is unfortunately one of the worst cities for finding parking, that isn't the case here, as there is parking onsite. If biking or walking, head here from the Mount Vernon Trail. "As a diehard travel enthusiast there is nothing more enjoyable than watching a jet fly over and land," explains one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. "There are not too many viewing points in the United States that beat Gravelly Point for up close plane viewings take offs and landings."
Methodology
We have spent time in Washington, D.C., and relied on our personal experience to compile this list of must-do activities. We also delved into research to back up our claims, including relying on Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, and tourism sites. We aimed to create a balanced list of recommendations — from outdoor activities and food and culture suggestions to political and iconic D.C. landmarks — to suit all types of travelers.