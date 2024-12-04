Climb Into A Fantastical Retreat Of Art, Adventure, And Imagination At A Delaware Brewery

The 40-foot-tall, 8-ton fantastical Steampunk Treehouse that now lives at Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, Delaware — originally an art piece conceived for and debuted at the Burning Man festival in 2007 — makes it a great reason to pilgrimage to the small town. Milton is located about 112 miles southwest of Philadelphia and 104 miles east of Baltimore. Dogfish Head Brewery — considered among Delaware's most celebrated craft breweries — is one of its star attractions. (If you're looking for more reasons to visit Milton, Delaware's only free lavender farm is another good one.)

Although the treehouse technically comes from Oakland-based art crew Sean Orlando and the Five Ton Crane Arts Group, one might think its spiritual ancestor is "Howl's Moving Castle," part of an exclusive theme park in Japan that transports guests into an interactive Studio Ghibli film. Like that life-sized moving art piece, the Dogfish Head treehouse uses recycled and repurposed materials to create a magic that's tangible and humanistic. But instead of finding wizards inside, it houses details akin to the turn-of-the-century futuristic era of H.G. Wells and Jules Verne. Think Victorian sconces, stained-glass windows, a telescope, and a hand-crank telephone that transport visitors into another time and place. Read on to learn more about the treehouse and its current owners.